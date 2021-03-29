Southern wrestling team beats Toms River North: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School wrestling team beat Toms River North 58-13 Monday in a Shore Conference meet.
The Rams (7-1) started with pin victories by Tyler Chase (182) and Stephen Jennings, and a decision by Reilly O’Boyle to go up 15-0.
Southern also got pins from Conor Colliins (113), Tyler Verge (120), Nick Bennett (138) and Nate Bischoff (160) and a major decision by Matt Henrich (132).
Match started at 182
106—Zack Kerico TRN d. Dylan Verge 6-1
113—Conor Collins S p. Alex Danelson 3:39
120—Tyler Verge S p. Matt Stankowitz 3:33
126—Cole Anderson TRN md. Kellen Bischoff 10-2
132—Matt Henrich S md. Joe Dolci 12-2
138—Nick Bennett S. p. Tristan Pedre 1:28
145—Matt Brielmeier S d. Jake Rosenthal 2-1
152—Eddie Hummel S by forfeit
160—Nate Bischoff S p. Lucas Iovino 4:23
170—Cole Velardi S by forfeit
182—Tyler Chase S p. Angel Perez 3:44
195—Stephen Jennings S p. Alex Primor 1:10
220—Reilly O’Boyle S d. Luke Spiwak 6-2
285—John O’Donnell p. Patrick Fulginiti :53
Records—TRN 6-2; Southern 7-1.
Colts Neck 39, Lacey Twp. 33
Match started at 138
106—John Downs LT by forfeit
113—Michael Lyristis CN p. Aidan Ott 1:36
120—Brady Carter LT p. Tyler Russ :57
126—Mason Heck LT p. Donald Willis 2:33
132—Andre Ferrauiolo LT d. Eli Novoselov 4-3
138—Collin Rolak LT p. Joe Layton 1:40
145—Logan Waller CN p. Evan Ren 1:22
152—Justin Marine CN p. Kevin Fazio 3:20
160—Ben Rosen CN d. Raiden Sciamanna 8-4
170—Joseph Barsky CN d. James Circle 7-4
182—Bradford Zajac CN p. Matt Coon 3:53
195—Vincent Ceglie LT p. Jake Lupo 1:18
220—Raymond Santiago CN d. Mark Aguirre 10-4
285—Matthew Jannucci CN p. John Dodaro 3:19
Records—Colts Neck 7-0; Lacey 5-1.
Girls volleyball
Southern Regional 2, Toms River East 0
The visiting Rams (8-0) won with scores of 25-20 and 25-16.
Rachel Pharo led the Rams with 12 kills and had 10 digs, eight service points and two aces.
Stephanie Soares contributed six digs, 19 assists, 12 service points and three aces.
T.R. East dropped to 4-3.
