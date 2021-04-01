Southern wrestler Eddie Hummel commits to Army

Army has been coached by Kevin Ward since 2014.

“I liked the coaches,” Hummel said. He has not visited the West Point, New York, campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has had virtual tours and “from all the pictures, it’s a very beautiful campus. It just felt right.”

Hummel lost in the first round of the state tournament in 2020, but won seven straight wrestleback bouts en route to a third-place finish at 138 pounds and a spot on the podium.

That resilience exemplifies the program at Southern.

“It will help him in college, because we set high standards and have high expectations every year for the team and also individuals,” Southern coach Dan Roy said. “The way we go about training, we run a college level practice. … Our practices are really intense. It will translate very well (for Hummel), because it is very close to what we are doing.”

Hummel's run in the states as a junior is also a big indicator of how he will do in college, Roy said.

"That was a huge thing for his character," Roy said.

The second-year coach called Hummel a great and respectful person, adding the two have a great relationship. Roy is confident that Hummel will be successful at Army.