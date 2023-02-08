STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Southern Regional High School wrestling team has been rolling past talented opponents all season, so the dominating performance Wednesday was no surprise.

In a rematch of last season’s South Jersey Group V title match, the Rams defeated Kingsway Regional 48-14. The Rams won 11 of 14 bouts Wednesday.

Southern will host Howell or Passaic Tech in the state Group V semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

On Wednesday, Rams junior Mitch Bivona won a 13-0 major decision at 165 pounds to give his team a 33-8 lead with four bouts remaining, clinching the match.

The Rams (16-1) are the top-ranked team in the Press Elite 11. The Dragons (16-9) are No. 5. Southern won some big matches this season against state powers Christian Brothers Academy, Jackson Memorial, Passaic Tech and Philipsburg.

“I thought we would come in here and definitely win it, for sure,” Bivona said. “I didn’t know how close it was going to be, though. We definitely took it to them.”

Southern captured the state Group V title in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Southern has won 16 sectional titles and five state titles. Last winter, the Rams lost in the state semifinals.

“We have been blessed to do well in this particular part of the season,” Southern coach Dan Roy said.

Kingsway had won 12 of 14 matches entering Wednesday.

“Kingsway is a very talented team,” Roy said. “They are very well-coached every year. I have a ton of respect for their coaching staff and wrestlers. They came here, and all the kids fought. A lot of tough individual bouts."

Anthony Mason opened the match with a quick pin at 106. Attila Vigilante (113) won a 15-0 technical fall, and Scottie Sari (120) won a 7-4 decision to give the Rams a 14-0 lead.

Southern extended its lead to 20-8 through six bouts. Conor Collins (132) pinned Brendan Callahan late in the second-period.

“It feels good,” Bivona said about starting out with a big lead. “It makes you feel comfortable throughout the whole match.”

Southern won seven straight bouts to take a 48-8 lead. Hayden Hochstrasser (144), Nick Bennet (150) and Matt Henrich (157) each won by decision.

The score was 29-8 when Bivona walked onto the mat. He had a takedown and a three-point near fall in the first period, and had five more points in the second.

“It was a good win for him,” Roy said of Bivona’s match-clinching bout. “He opened up really well, scored points and was able to turn the kid on top. He wrestled the entire match and did not sit on a lead. I’m proud of him. He did a good job.”

Cole Velardi (175) and Riley O’Boyle (215) each won by pin. Collin French won a close 5-4 decision at 190. He was trailing but was able to get an escape and takedown in the third period to win.

Now the attention is on Friday.

That’s why there was no celebration Wednesday. The team just posed for a picture and went to the locker room.

“Being humble is the most important thing,” Bivona said.

Southern defeated Passaic Tech 67-0 on Jan. 25.

“We are excited,” Roy said. “We will go back to work and get ready to go.”