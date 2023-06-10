The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team won the seventh state championship in program history Saturday.
Southern beat Bridgewater-Raritan 2-0 in the state Group IV final in South Brunswick. The set scores were 25-17 and 25-18.
The Rams improved to 31-1, having lost only to Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2-1 on April 11. Bridgewater-Raritan, of Bridgewater, Somerset County, fell to 18-7.
Southern lost 2-1 to Old Bridge in the state final in each of the previous two years but beat Old Bridge 2-1 on Wednesday for the South Jersey Group IV title.
