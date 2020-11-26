Southern tops Pinelands football in 'Battle of the Border'

The Southern Regional High School football team used big plays in the air and on the ground to beat Pinelands Regional 36-15 on Wednesday night in Stafford Township.
This game was billed as the "Battle of the Border" between the two Shore Conference schools. Southern, in Stafford Township, is about 11 miles north of Little Egg Harbor where Pinelands is.
Southern finished the season 5-4, and Pinelands finished 2-6.
Taylor Munt threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half to give the Rams a 15-0 lead. He connected with Xavier Hendricks on a 23-yard score in the first quarter. In the second, Munt found Nate Committee for a 25-yard TD pass.
Hendricks threw a 34-yard TD pass to Alex Rainone in the second, and Nick Fabrizzio scored on a 54-yard run to cap the Rams' first-half points.
Pinelands, trailing 22-0, got on the board in the second when Darcy DomenicO scored on a pass from Ryan Allen for a 67-yard TD.
Southern pulled away in the third quarter on Fabrizzio's second TD of the day, a 58-yard run.
Corey Conway scored from 9 yards out in the fourth for Pinelands.
Southern kicker Hank Gallacher went 4 for 4 in extra-point attempts. Luke Crotty connected on his only attempt for the Wildcats.
After the game, Southern's Fabrizzio and Pinelands' Allen were named MVPs.
Pinelands; 0 7 0 8—15
Southern; 8 21 7 0 — 36
FIRST QUARTER
SR—Hendricks 23 pass from Munt (Hendricks run)
SECOND QUARTER
SR—Committee 25 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)
SR—Rainone 34 pass from Hendricks (Gallacher kick)
PR—Darcy 67 pass from Allen (Crotty kick)
SR—Fabrizzio 54 run (Gallacher kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SR—Fabrizzio 58 run (Gallacher kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
PR—Conway 9 run (Conway run)
