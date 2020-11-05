Southern tops Central for 12th straight win

Southern Reg. 2,

Central Reg. 1

Hailey Hochstrasser and Jenna Castaldo each scored for Southern (4-7-1). Ashley Altman and Abby Gallacher provided an assist apiece. Leah Morrin made six saves.

Erika Kangas made four saves for Central (1-10-1), and Kaylee Citarella made two.

Oakcrest 1,

Hammonton 0

Catherine LaRoche scored the lone goal for the Falcons (7-1-1) in the first half. Jayda Shehadi assisted. Gabrielle Gibson made five saves.

Emma Peretti made 10 saves for the Blue Devils (5-3).

Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference semifinals

Atlantic Christian 3,

Kings Christian 1

Alicia O'Donnell had a goal and an assist for Atlantic Christian. Chloe Vogel and Paige Noble added a goal apiece. Shelby Einwetcher made 10 saves.

Arianna Brown scored for Kings Christian. Maddie Shroll made 13 saves.

Note: Atlantic Christian will play in the TSCAC on Saturday at Cairn University for the sixth straight season.

