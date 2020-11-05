Southern tops Central for 12th straight win

The Southern Regional High School field hockey team on Thursday beat Central Regional 2-0 in a Shore Conference A South matchup at home.
Southern improved to 12-0.
For the Rams, Cuinn Deely and Bella English each scored.
Adrianna Goodwin made 12 saves for Toms River South (3-7-2).
Toms River; 0 0 0 0—0
Southern; 0 0 1 1—2
Mainland Reg. 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Brooke Albuquerque had a goal and an assist for Mainland (5-3). Sandi Smoger added a goal, and Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy made nine saves.
Rebecca Macchia made one save for EHT (8-2).
Egg Harbor; 0 0 0 0—0
Mainland; 1 0 0 1—2
Barnegat 3,
Lacey Twp. 0
Alyson Sojak had a goal and an assist for Barnegat (9-2-1). Julianna Cannizzaro and Ava Kennedy each scored once. Haleigh Dengler added an assist, and Madison Kubicz made five saves.
Maeve Meehan made 10 saves for Lacey (4-7).
Lacey; 0 0 0 0—0
Barnegat; 1 1 1 0—3
From Wednesday
Millville 5,
OLMA 1
Casey Etter scored twice for Millville (5-3-1). Jaylene Williams, Angelina Kenelina and Jalia Cooper each scored once. Lily Mahabir made five saves.
Fioan Lockhart scored for OLMA (6-2).
OLMA; 0 0 0 1—1
Millville; 1 2 1 1—5
Boys soccer
Ocean City 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
John Lindsay and Reed Lindsay each had a goal and an assist for Ocean City. Other scorers were Kai Lindsay (1), Ben Steiger (1) and Wade Hudak (1). Kyle Plenn made one save.
Ryan Anderson made five saves for Lower Cape May.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Manchester Twp. 1
John Hart and Nate Szwed each had a goal and an assist for Pinelands (9-1-1). Gavin Harris made 10 saves.
Vincent Paolillo scored for Manchester (5-5-1), and Tristen Spear made 11 saves.
From Wednesday
Cedar Creek 6,
ACIT 3
Rourke Watson scored three times for Cedar Creek (4-4). Kavan Houck had two goals and an assist. Jason DeFilippo added a goal. Austin Alcantara made five saves.
ACIT fell to 1-6.
Girls soccer
Mainland Reg. 4,
Absegami 0
Camryn Dirkes, Serena D'Anna, Kasey Bertones and Lani Ford each scored for Mainland (7-1). Genevieve Morrison made three saves.
Rebecca Silipena made five saves for Absegami (7-3).
Timber Creek 4,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Ava Stowell scored twice for Timber Creek (2-10-1). Samantha Freeman and Hailey Thaler each scored once, and Lauren Glaum provided an assist.
Cumberland fell to 1-11.
Ocean City 9,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Faith Slimmer scored four times for Ocean City (6-0-1). Summer Reimet and Joy Slimmer each scored twice. Kamryn Chisholm scored once, Hope Slimmer added an assist. Tori Vliet made four saves.
Tessa Hueber made 14 saves for Lower Cape May (1-3).
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 1
Hailey Hochstrasser and Jenna Castaldo each scored for Southern (4-7-1). Ashley Altman and Abby Gallacher provided an assist apiece. Leah Morrin made six saves.
Erika Kangas made four saves for Central (1-10-1), and Kaylee Citarella made two.
Oakcrest 1,
Hammonton 0
Catherine LaRoche scored the lone goal for the Falcons (7-1-1) in the first half. Jayda Shehadi assisted. Gabrielle Gibson made five saves.
Emma Peretti made 10 saves for the Blue Devils (5-3).
Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference semifinals
Atlantic Christian 3,
Kings Christian 1
Alicia O'Donnell had a goal and an assist for Atlantic Christian. Chloe Vogel and Paige Noble added a goal apiece. Shelby Einwetcher made 10 saves.
Arianna Brown scored for Kings Christian. Maddie Shroll made 13 saves.
Note: Atlantic Christian will play in the TSCAC on Saturday at Cairn University for the sixth straight season.
