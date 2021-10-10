Southern tops C.H. East in girls volleyball

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team defeated host Cherry Hill East 2-0 on Saturday. The set scores were 25-20 and 26-24.

Hailea Krause had six kills, five digs and three service points for the Rams (12-7), and Jordyn Hamlin added five kills and four digs. Amanda Floystad contributed five digs, six assists and four service points, and Samantha Hanneman had four kills and two digs.

Brianna Otto added six digs and five service points, and Molly Regulski had 14 assists and five service points. Corinne Hughes had two kills, three blocks and four service points.

Cherry Hill East dropped to 11-6.

Cedar Creek 2, Oakcrest 0: The host Pirates (10-5) had scores of 26-24 and 25-16. Madison Mahieu led Cedar Creek with eight kills and had five service points. Kileen McNeill had six kills, and Serena Patel added 14 assists, six service points and two aces. Tiernan James had four kills and seven service points, and Maya Tort had eight assists. Rilyn Petinga added six digs. Oakcrest fell to 8-4.

Williamstown 2, Pinelands Regional 0: Unbeaten Williamstown (20-0) won with scores of 25-18 and 25-20. For visiting Pinelands (10-4), Olivia Benson had three kills and six digs, and Jayne Wilkinson added three kills and three blocks. Bailey Lawrence had three digs, six assists, 12 service points and three aces. Caitlyn Downes had six digs.

