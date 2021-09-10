Southern scores twice in 2nd half, opens season with win

Cuinn Deely and Olivia Davis each scored once to lead the Southern Regional High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Toms River North in a Shore Conference South A Division game Thursday.

Shannon Conroy and Davis each finished with an assist for the Rams (1-0). Claire Gosse made four saves. Southern trailed 1-0 at halftime.

Katelyn Rizzo scored the lone goal for Toms River North (0-1). Katie Marra made 13 saves.

Cumberland Reg. 5, Deptford 0: Laura Bowen scored twice for the Colts (2-0). Cadence Conti scored once and added an assist. Isabella Torres and Camerynn Estlow each scored once. Emily Ford and Jackie Villalpando each finished with an assist. Katelyn Edminster made six saves. Deptford fell to 0-2.

Girls soccer

Middle Twp. 7, Buena Reg. 0: Ciara DiMauro and Gracie Repici each scored twice and added an assist for the Panthers (2-0). Olivia Sgrignioli had two assists and scored once. Eva Dimitrov and Carmen O'Hara each scored once. Hannah Price finished with an assist. Brianna Robinson made four saves.

Jadarys Morales made 18 saves for the Chiefs (0-2).

Boys soccer