Southern remains undefeated with win over Jackson Memorial: Roundup

Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game shutout to lead the undefeated Southern Regional High School softball team to a 2-0 victory over Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference South A Division game Tuesday.
The Rams improved to 3-0.
Gosse struck out eight and walked just two. Sarah Lally had an RBI for Southern. Ella DiPietro, Kendall Adams, Leah Morrin and Kylie Roberts each had a hit. Morrin scored a run. Southern outhit Jackson Memorial 4-3.
Sophia LoPiccolo struck out eight in six innings for Jackson Memorial (3-2)
Mainland Reg, 12,
Cape May Tech 0
Freshman Bella D’Agostino earned first career victory with a no-hitter. She struck out 11 in five innings. The game ended after the fifth due to the 10-run rule. Joslyn Adams hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. Rayonna Wagner had three hits. Emma Gregory, Denver Obermeyer and Rayna Molina each scored two runs.
Cape May Tech fell to 0-5.
Millville 10,
Our Lady of Mercy 3
Brooke Joslin doubled, homered and scored two runs for the Thunderbolts (3-0).Olivia Stetler had two hits, including a double. Emma Ball had two hits and two RBIs. Emily Felice singled twice. Ashley Brag pitched a complete game with two strikeouts.
For OLMA (3-1), Maggie Douglas had three RBIs and hit a home run. Gianna Terpolilli had three singles. Emma Douglas struck out seven on five innings.
Oakcrest 3
Cedar Creek 2
Madison Pell had the game-winning RBI for the Falcons (3-1). She went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Jayda Shehadi and Abigail Tunney each went 2 for 3. Tunney was the winning pitcher, striking out 12.
Cedar Creek fell to 5-2.
Middle Twp. 19
Pleasantville 0
Sarah Hughes scored three runs, had two RBIs and tripled for the Panthers (2-5). Emma Messer had four RBIS, scored two runs and singled twice. Kailyn Jamison and Isabella D’Alonzo each singled twice. D’Alonzo and Charlotte Selover each scored three runs. Morgan Kern had three RBIs. Sayde Nichols struck out six.
Pleasantville (0-2) did not have a hit.
From Monday
Jackson Memorial 13,
Pinelands Reg. 1
The Wildcats fell to 2-3 on the season. Amanda Amerman got the win for Jackson (3-1) with 10 strikeouts.
Cedar Creek 11,
ACIT 1
Isabella Quarton went 1 for 2 with an RBI for the Hawks (2-2). Samantha Passalaqua hit a double.
Atlantic City 10,
Absegami 3
Cece Marota was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and four RBIs for the winning Vikings. Rosie Miltenberger went 3 for 4 with three runs scored for Atlantic City.
Hammonton 11,
Oakcrest 2
Makenzie Edwards was 3 for 5 with five RBIs for Hammonton. Sophia Vento scored three runs and Krista Tzaferos was 3 for 4. Edwards struck out 13 in seven innings for the win.
Hammonton improved to 3-0.
Central Reg. 11,
Lacey Twp. 1
Alyssa Costello was 1 for 3 with a run scored for Lacey.
Buena Reg. 8,
Middle Twp. 0
Emily D’Ottavio struck out nine and threw a one-hit shutout. She was also 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Adrianna Cortes was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Buena.
Gloucester Catholic 11,
Wildwood 1
Jenna Hans doubled and scored for Wildwood.
GCIT 18,
Cumberland Reg. 7
Gianna Trexler went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Colts (0-4). Heavyn Perez was 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, and Jasmine Figueroa was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
Boys golf
Lower Cape May Reg. 204,
Millville 206
At Centerton Golf Club (par 35)
LCM—Carl Hober 51, Andrew Barber 52, Randy Duley 55, Zach Bada 46
M—DJ Somerville 52, Mason Markee 47, Jesse Karcher 49, Sydney Middleton 58
Records: Lower 2-4; Millville 1-5
Mainland Reg. 159,
Bridgeton 266
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
M—Riley Mostecki 37, Jake Hennelly 39, Xander Matik 41, Madeline Kent 42
B—Eric Carrasco 66, Fernando Lopez 66, Chris Rodriguez 66, Felix Escamillo 68
Birdies: Mostecki (2), Stefanowicz MR
Records: Mainland 8-0 Bridgeton 0-7
Donovan Catholic 165
Barnegat 242
At Bey Lea Golf Course (par 36)
DC—Emilio Farina 36. Joseph Benesch 38, Aiden Grant 43, Steven Morro 48
B—Aidan Toddings 45, Anthony Gallucci 62, Darin Kokonya 67, David Spagone 67
Records: Donovan Catholic 3-1; Barnegat 0-5
Absegami 179,
Egg Harbor Twp. 187
Seaview Pines (par 36)
A—Andrew Waldman 42, Owen Doyle 44, Anthony Smoaks 45, Evan Ramos 48
EHT—Katie Cabinian 41, Charlie Jones 43, Ashley Conant 51, Johnny Neveling 52
Records: Absegami 5-1; Egg Harbor 2-3
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 158,
ACIT 200
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
M: Evan Goldberg 37, Riley Mostecki 39, Jake Hennelly 40, Madeline Kent 42.
A: Logan Williamson 47, Derek Barnabei 50, Mateo Medina 51, Sean Lamaine 52
Birdies: Goldberg M.
Records: Mainland 7-0, ACIT 1-4.
Hammonton 163,
Atlantic City 245
H: Noah Petracci 36, Olivia Strigh 39, Luca Gherardi 42, Shane McSorley 46, Sam Mento 46.
AC: N/A
Birdies: Petracci (2), Strigh (2).
Records: H 7-0, AC 0-4.
