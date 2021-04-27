Southern remains undefeated with win over Jackson Memorial: Roundup

For OLMA (3-1), Maggie Douglas had three RBIs and hit a home run. Gianna Terpolilli had three singles. Emma Douglas struck out seven on five innings.

Oakcrest 3

Cedar Creek 2

Madison Pell had the game-winning RBI for the Falcons (3-1). She went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Jayda Shehadi and Abigail Tunney each went 2 for 3. Tunney was the winning pitcher, striking out 12.

Cedar Creek fell to 5-2.

Middle Twp. 19

Pleasantville 0

Sarah Hughes scored three runs, had two RBIs and tripled for the Panthers (2-5). Emma Messer had four RBIS, scored two runs and singled twice. Kailyn Jamison and Isabella D’Alonzo each singled twice. D’Alonzo and Charlotte Selover each scored three runs. Morgan Kern had three RBIs. Sayde Nichols struck out six.

Pleasantville (0-2) did not have a hit.

From Monday

Jackson Memorial 13,

Pinelands Reg. 1

The Wildcats fell to 2-3 on the season. Amanda Amerman got the win for Jackson (3-1) with 10 strikeouts.