Southern remains undefeated with big win over Brick Memorial

Stephanie Soares led with 21 assists and four digs to lead the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in a Shore Conference interdivision match Saturday. The set scores were 25-10, 25-15.

Rachael Pharo had eight kills and five digs for the undefeated Rams (7-0). Hailea Krause had seven kills. Regina Ingling led with 12 service points, six aces and three digs. Jordyn Hamlin had 10 service points, three digs and two kills. Madison Gellis added three digs. Corinne Hughes had four kills.

For Brick Memorial (4-3), Sophia Cressman finished with 13 assists, and Kate Stoughton had seven kills and six digs.

ACIT 2,

Pleasantville 0

ACIT (3-2) won 25-20, 25-22.

Samantha Dangler had eight service points, four assists, four aces and two digs for the RedHawks.

Sophia LaPorta had seven service points, six digs and three kills. Myla Domazet had three blocks. Abbigail Sibley had two kills.

Yancely Hernandez had eight service points, six aces, six kills and six digs for the Greyhounds (2-4). Araceli Martinez and Jayla Trice each had our digs. Trice added two kills. Celimar Troche had three digs and three assists.