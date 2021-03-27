Southern remains undefeated with big win over Brick Memorial: Roundup

Stephanie Soares led with 21 assists and four digs to lead the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in a Shore Conference interdivision match Saturday. The set scores were 25-10, 25-15.
Rachael Pharo had eight kills and five digs for the undefeated Rams (7-0). Hailea Krause had seven kills. Regina Ingling led with 12 service points, six aces and three digs. Jordyn Hamlin had 10 service points, three digs and two kills. Madison Gellis added three digs. Corinne Hughes had four kills.
For Brick Memorial (4-3), Sophia Cressman finished with 13 assists, and Kate Stoughton had seven kills and six digs.
ACIT 2, Pleasantville 0
ACIT (3-2) won 25-20, 25-22.
Samantha Dangler had eight service points, four assists, four aces and two digs for the RedHawks.
Sophia LaPorta had seven service points, six digs and three kills. Myla Domazet had three blocks. Abbigail Sibley had two kills.
Yancely Hernandez had eight service points, six aces, six kills and six digs for the Greyhounds (2-4). Araceli Martinez and Jayla Trice each had our digs. Trice added two kills. Celimar Troche had three digs and three assists.
From Friday
Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1
The Eagles (1-4) won 25-19, 17-25, 25-17 for their first victory of the season.
Audra Sockriter had 18 service points, five kills and four digs for the Caper Tigers. Mariah Klinger had 10 service points and four digs.
Genevieve Spitaletto had four digs. Joelle DuFault had three kills.
Pleasantville 2, Middle Twp. 0
The Greyhounds won 25-4, 25-14.
For Pleasantville, Yancely Hernandez had 12 service points, eight kills and six aces. Faith Garcia had eight digs and four assists. Pleasantville improved to 2-3.
ACIT 2, St. Joseph 0
ACIT won 25-10, 25-6.
Samantha Dangler led the Red Hawks (3-2) with 16 service points, 10 assists, seven aces and two kills. Sophia LaPorta had seven kills. Myla Domazet had six service points and four aces.
Gianni Reddy and Kyara Paduani each had six service points. Paduani added two aces.
Wrestling
Lacey Twp. 71, Jackson Liberty 6
106—Anthony Urso JT p. John Downs, 1:15
113—Aidan Ott LT p. Peter Abline, 0:46
120—Brady Carter LT p. Ryan Kinsman, 1:00
126—Mason Heck LT p. Jonathan Espinoza, 3:31
132—Andre Ferrauiolo LT md. Peter Labianca, 12-0
138—Collin Rolak LT p. Matthew Labianca, 0:58
145—Evan Ren LT md. Saul Lopez-Morales, 13-4
152—Kevin Fazio LT p. Michael Kouterick, 0:50
160—Michael Angelo Santiago LT d. Steven Schmitz, 7-5
170—James Circle LT p. Jake Klein, 4:17
182—Matt Coon LT p. Kareem Fayed, 3:54
195—Vincent Ceglie LT p. Christian Smith, 0:21
220—Mark Aguirre LT p. Yonatan Ruiz-Soriano, 5:59
285—John Dodaro LT by forfeit
Records—Lacey 5-0; Jackson 2-5.
South Plainfield 40, Southern Reg. 19
106—Jeffery Jacome SP by forfeit
113—Aldo Figna SP d. Dylan Verge, 2-0
120—Connor Collins SR d. Jacob DelVecchio, 4-2
126—JJ Giordano SP tf. Tyler Verge (20-5, N/A)
132—Matt Henrich SR md. Julian Irizarry, 12-4
138—Matt Brielmeier SR d. Andrew Loniewski, 9-2
145—Anthony White SP d. Eddie Hummel, 5-2
152—Nicholas Campagna SP d. Nate Bischoff, 4-0
160—Tyler Balent md. Evan Graczyk, 11-1
170—Xavier Santos SP d. Collin French, 2-0
