Southern relying on defense, running attack to be competitive

The Southern Regional High School football team will face a tough schedule this season. And coach Chuck Donohue Sr. thinks his team is equipped for the test.
The Rams, coming off a 6-4 COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, feature a stout defense and one of the best running backs in the Shore Conference.
“I like our team. I think we’ll definitely be very competitive,” said Donohue, entering his 24th season at Southern and 48th as a high school head coach.
The Rams return seven starters on offense, including senior running back Jaiden Brown, who rushed for 1,071 yards on 156 carries and 14 touchdowns in eight games. Brown has been getting NCAA Division-I looks, Donohue said, including some Ivy League schools.
“I think he’s an Ivy kid. He’s a high honor student. ... He’s a great kid, a high quality kid, a hard worker,” Donohue said.
Brown, a first-team Press All-Star last season, and fellow senior running back Nate Committee will form a formidable tandem for the Rams. Senior wide receiver Jordan Rife will also be key offensively.
Other returning starters on offense are senior guards Sean Rowland and David Casas, senior tackles Logan Doherty and Donovan Drew and tight ends senior Tristan Arthur and junior Max DiPietro.
The potential of the Rams’ offense will depend on who wins the starting quarterback job and how well they perform. Donohue said the competition is between senior Nolan Schubiger and junior Collin Lang. Senior wide receiver Andy Falletta also is in the mix because of his athletic ability.
“We’re gonna see who is gonna win that job, because otherwise the line of scrimmage will be ganged up on and not help our running game,” Donohue said. “We need to make people defend both (aspects of the offense).”
Donohue expects Brown and Committee to be big parts of the defense. Committee, a second-team Press All-Star, is a two-year starter at defensive end. Brown, who played inside linebacker last year and made 68 tackles and picked off two passes, will hopefully move to the outside.
Donohue said Brown’s ability to move outside will create more athleticism on defense for the Rams and will rely on younger players stepping up, including juniors Travis Novack and Alex Murray.
Joining Committee on the defensive line are tacklers Casas, Doherty, Rowland and Arthur. All will rotate at the two defensive tackle positions, Donohue said.
The secondary has a lot of experience, including Falletta and senior Nick Devane. Donohue is hoping a transfer from last season who didn’t play because of injury, 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior Jaden Anthony, will give them a size advantage in the defensive backfield. Others who could contribute include junior defensive backs Dom Crisalli and Devin Tetti.
“Our division is really hard,” Donohue said. “We’re back up into Monmouth County, so we have some really good traditional teams in Manalapan and Jackson back on our schedule.”
“We have our work cut out for us, football-wise. If we can get this quarterback situation figured out and get competitive at that position, I think we can hang with anybody.”
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.