Southern relying on defense, running attack to be competitive

“We’re gonna see who is gonna win that job, because otherwise the line of scrimmage will be ganged up on and not help our running game,” Donohue said. “We need to make people defend both (aspects of the offense).”

Donohue expects Brown and Committee to be big parts of the defense. Committee, a second-team Press All-Star, is a two-year starter at defensive end. Brown, who played inside linebacker last year and made 68 tackles and picked off two passes, will hopefully move to the outside.

Donohue said Brown’s ability to move outside will create more athleticism on defense for the Rams and will rely on younger players stepping up, including juniors Travis Novack and Alex Murray.

Joining Committee on the defensive line are tacklers Casas, Doherty, Rowland and Arthur. All will rotate at the two defensive tackle positions, Donohue said.

The secondary has a lot of experience, including Falletta and senior Nick Devane. Donohue is hoping a transfer from last season who didn’t play because of injury, 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior Jaden Anthony, will give them a size advantage in the defensive backfield. Others who could contribute include junior defensive backs Dom Crisalli and Devin Tetti.