Southern Regional lacrosse players Ryan and Tyler Sininsky commit to NJIT
Southern Regional lacrosse players Ryan and Tyler Sininsky commit to NJIT

Ryan and Tyler Sininsky made the decision together.

The 17-year-old twins have been playing lacrosse alongside each other since second grade and did not want that to end after their graduation from Southern Regional High School.

Ryan and Tyler verbally committed to New Jersey Institute of Technology, an NCAA Division I program in Newark, Essex County, making the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday night. Both will receive a partial academic and athletic scholarship.

Ryan and Tyler are juniors at Southern.

“It has always been a dream to play Division I lacrosse in college together, especially in our home state of New Jersey” Ryan said. “Once this opportunity came to play at NJIT, it was kind of an easy decision.”

NJIT coach Travis Johnson reached out to the Manahawkin residents about a month ago and expressed interest. Tyler and Ryan talked with the coaching staff via Zoom and later visited the campus, seeing the facilities and the new sports complex, which was finished last year and includes fields and weight and locker rooms.

“We wanted to stay close to home so our family can come and watch us and that we were together, too,” Tyler said. “It is a great school, and the coaches are great. It means a lot because we have a connection on the field. We don’t play the same position, but you still see it there.”

Ryan is a midfielder who scored 24 goals to go with 16 assists as a freshman in 2019. Tyler is a goaltender who will start for Southern this season. Tyler would have started as a sophomore last season, but the campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both play for the New Jersey Lacrosse Club travel team.

“It’s awesome,” said Southern coach John Pampalone, who is the father of twins and understands how special this is. “They are very close. I know that they wanted and dreamed of going to school together. It’s awesome that they get the opportunity to both go play and go to a great school like NJIT.”

Ryan was a major part of the offense as a freshman, Pampalone said. The coach added that Tyler, despite having to be a backup in 2019 because the Rams returned their starting goaltender that season, is “one of the most talented (goalies) Southern ever had.”

Pampalone expects both to have career seasons this spring.

“I think they will both be great college players,” said Pampalone, who is also the boys basketball coach at Southern. “They both have a great work ethic. They are very coachable and very talented lacrosse players.”

NJIT finished 1-6 last season before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the NCAA spring slate. The Highlanders moved to the America East Conference last summer, which was also a reason Ryan and Tyler committed to the program. NJIT already features a handful of local athletes: Billy Kroeger and Teddy Grimley (Ocean City), brothers Keegan and Devon Ford (Mainland Regional) and Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep).

“The coaching staff is building a program, and you can see NJIT getting better and better every year,” Tyler said. “I want to contribute the most I can to the program. It has been a dream of mine since I picked up a stick. I’ve always wanted to play Division I lacrosse.”

Ryan noted that playing with NJLC has improved his game, making him play at a higher level, which will only help him be successful in college.

“With them getting in a new conference, definitely winning a conference championship,” Ryan said when asked one of his goals at NJIT. “But like I said before, it has always been a dream to play together with my brother.”

Southern junior Nate Committee recently just committed to Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, planning to become the second player in program history to compete at a Division I school. Now, Ryan and Tyler also plan to join that list.

Dylan Jinks is the other Southern boys lacrosse player who went on to compete at the D-I level. Jinks, a three-time Press Player of the Year, graduated from Southern in 2015 and was a standout at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

The twins are also good friends with Committee, so the junior trio going to play at D-I is very meaningful.

“It’s just great for the program,” Pampalone said. “It’s great to see that we continue to build. We are always trying to reach that next level as a community and a program. Hopefully, we continue with that growth and become a lacrosse hotbed.”

Ryan and Tyler want to bring the winning mentality they have adopted from Southern to NJIT. But first the goal is to win a state title.

The Rams have advanced to at least the sectional quarterfinals since 2012, including the semifinals in 2017 and 2019. Southern won the South Jersey Group IV title in 2013 and 2014.

“With the team we have now, I really see (a state championship) coming,” said Ryan, who is considering computer science as his major (Tyler also is undecided). “This year and definitely next year, we will be very good.”

Tyler Sininsky headshot

T. Sininsky Southern Regional’s Tyler Sininsky.
Ryan Sininsky headshot

R. Sininsky

Southern Regional's Ryan Sininsky.

