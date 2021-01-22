Southern Regional lacrosse players Ryan and Tyler Sininsky commit to NJIT

Ryan is a midfielder who scored 24 goals to go with 16 assists as a freshman in 2019. Tyler is a goaltender who will start for Southern this season. Tyler would have started as a sophomore last season, but the campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both play for the New Jersey Lacrosse Club travel team.

“It’s awesome,” said Southern coach John Pampalone, who is the father of twins and understands how special this is. “They are very close. I know that they wanted and dreamed of going to school together. It’s awesome that they get the opportunity to both go play and go to a great school like NJIT.”

Ryan was a major part of the offense as a freshman, Pampalone said. The coach added that Tyler, despite having to be a backup in 2019 because the Rams returned their starting goaltender that season, is “one of the most talented (goalies) Southern ever had.”

Pampalone expects both to have career seasons this spring.

“I think they will both be great college players,” said Pampalone, who is also the boys basketball coach at Southern. “They both have a great work ethic. They are very coachable and very talented lacrosse players.”