Southern Regional lacrosse players Ryan and Tyler Sininsky commit to NJIT

Ryan and Tyler Sininsky made the decision together.
The 17-year-old twins have been playing lacrosse alongside each other since second grade and did not want that to end after their graduation from Southern Regional High School.
Ryan and Tyler verbally committed to New Jersey Institute of Technology, an NCAA Division I program in Newark, Essex County, making the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday night. Both will receive a partial academic and athletic scholarship.
Ryan and Tyler are juniors at Southern.
“It has always been a dream to play Division I lacrosse in college together, especially in our home state of New Jersey” Ryan said. “Once this opportunity came to play at NJIT, it was kind of an easy decision.”
NJIT coach Travis Johnson reached out to the Manahawkin residents about a month ago and expressed interest. Tyler and Ryan talked with the coaching staff via Zoom and later visited the campus, seeing the facilities and the new sports complex, which was finished last year and includes fields and weight and locker rooms.
“We wanted to stay close to home so our family can come and watch us and that we were together, too,” Tyler said. “It is a great school, and the coaches are great. It means a lot because we have a connection on the field. We don’t play the same position, but you still see it there.”
Ryan is a midfielder who scored 24 goals to go with 16 assists as a freshman in 2019. Tyler is a goaltender who will start for Southern this season. Tyler would have started as a sophomore last season, but the campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both play for the New Jersey Lacrosse Club travel team.
“It’s awesome,” said Southern coach John Pampalone, who is the father of twins and understands how special this is. “They are very close. I know that they wanted and dreamed of going to school together. It’s awesome that they get the opportunity to both go play and go to a great school like NJIT.”
Ryan was a major part of the offense as a freshman, Pampalone said. The coach added that Tyler, despite having to be a backup in 2019 because the Rams returned their starting goaltender that season, is “one of the most talented (goalies) Southern ever had.”
Pampalone expects both to have career seasons this spring.
“I think they will both be great college players,” said Pampalone, who is also the boys basketball coach at Southern. “They both have a great work ethic. They are very coachable and very talented lacrosse players.”
NJIT finished 1-6 last season before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the NCAA spring slate. The Highlanders moved to the America East Conference last summer, which was also a reason Ryan and Tyler committed to the program. NJIT already features a handful of local athletes: Billy Kroeger and Teddy Grimley (Ocean City), brothers Keegan and Devon Ford (Mainland Regional) and Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep).
“The coaching staff is building a program, and you can see NJIT getting better and better every year,” Tyler said. “I want to contribute the most I can to the program. It has been a dream of mine since I picked up a stick. I’ve always wanted to play Division I lacrosse.”
Ryan noted that playing with NJLC has improved his game, making him play at a higher level, which will only help him be successful in college.
“With them getting in a new conference, definitely winning a conference championship,” Ryan said when asked one of his goals at NJIT. “But like I said before, it has always been a dream to play together with my brother.”
Southern junior Nate Committee recently just committed to Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, planning to become the second player in program history to compete at a Division I school. Now, Ryan and Tyler also plan to join that list.
Dylan Jinks is the other Southern boys lacrosse player who went on to compete at the D-I level. Jinks, a three-time Press Player of the Year, graduated from Southern in 2015 and was a standout at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.
The twins are also good friends with Committee, so the junior trio going to play at D-I is very meaningful.
“It’s just great for the program,” Pampalone said. “It’s great to see that we continue to build. We are always trying to reach that next level as a community and a program. Hopefully, we continue with that growth and become a lacrosse hotbed.”
Ryan and Tyler want to bring the winning mentality they have adopted from Southern to NJIT. But first the goal is to win a state title.
The Rams have advanced to at least the sectional quarterfinals since 2012, including the semifinals in 2017 and 2019. Southern won the South Jersey Group IV title in 2013 and 2014.
“With the team we have now, I really see (a state championship) coming,” said Ryan, who is considering computer science as his major (Tyler also is undecided). “This year and definitely next year, we will be very good.”
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Billy Kroeger, Ocean City
The senior faceoff specialist won a program record and state-leading 301 faceoffs. He won 77 percent of his faceoff attempts and had a team-leading 156 ground balls. He finished his career with a program-record 765 faceoff wins. Kroeger will play lacrosse next season at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK: David Burr, St. Augustine Prep
The junior scored a team-leading 44 goals to go with 23 assists. He led the Hermits' offense to reach the state Non-Public A semifinals.
ATTACK: Chuckie Magill, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior led the Caper Tigers offense with 41 goals and 30 assists. He was one of the captains on a team that finished 12-5 and advanced to the South Jersey Group I tournament.
ATTACK: Mikey Vanaman, St. Augustine Prep
The senior had a team-leading 41 assists and scored 33 goals for the Hermits. He will continue his lacrosse career next season at Wagner University.
ATTACK: Robbie Nawrocki, Cedar Creek
The senior scored 57 goals and 19 assists. Nawrocki, who will play lacrosse next season at Fairleigh Dickinson University, had 70 ground balls.
ATTACK: Dylan Vitale, Lacey Township
The senior led the Lions with 75 goals and added 22 assists. Vitale also had a team-leading 67 ground balls.
MIDFIELD: Marty Cattie, Ocean City
The senior scored 28 goals to go with 24 assists. He will play lacrosse next season at Salisbury University.
MIDFIELD: Colin Cooke, Mainland Regional
The junior had a team-leading 111 ground balls and led the Mustangs with 63 goals. He added 16 assists.
MIDFIELD: Logan Hone, St. Augustine Prep
The junior scored 33 goals to go with five assists to lead the Hermits midfield.
MIDFIELD: Noam Levy-Smith, Ocean City
The junior scored 49 goals to go with 10 assists. He earned All-American status this season, which is an honor only seven other boys lacrosse athletes in New Jersey receive.
MIDFIELD: Colin Velri, Oakcrest
The freshman scooped 45 ground balls for the Falcons. He scored 26 goals and had 21 assists.
DEFENSE: Bruce Kern, Absegami
The junior had 40 ground balls and was one of the top defenders leading the Braves this season. He also had 10 assists.
DEFENSE: Matt Gibson, Lower Cape May Regional
The junior had a team-leading 84 ground balls to go with 25 caused turnovers.
DEFENSE: Ethan Lamaina, Mainland Regional
The senior led the Mustangs' defense with 63 ground balls and nine caused turnovers. He will play lacrosse next season at Stockton University.
DEFENSE: Aidan Richardson, Cedar Creek
The senior scooped 43 ground balls. He added six goals to go with three assists.
DEFENSE: Kyle Saul, Ocean City
The senior had 43 ground balls for the Red Raiders. Saul, one of the best defenders in the Cape-Atlantic League, will play lacrosse next season at the University of Alabama.
GOALIE: Joey Serafine, St. Augustine Prep
The junior made 138 saves and posted a .640 save-percentage.
SECOND TEAM
Second Team
Attack
Cade Johnson
Southern Regional
Christian Kuhn
Ocean City
Ryan Liberty
Oakcrest
Paul McColgan
Absegami
Jake Schneider
Ocean City
Dominic Waltonowski
Lacey Township
Jake Zinckgraf
Egg Harbor Township
Midfield
Steve DelleMonache
St. Augustine Prep
Dominic Gagliardi
Mainland Regional
Matt Maggi
Absegami
Branden Smith
Lower Cape May Regional
Defense
Ryan Collins
Lacey Township
Zach Emmell
Cedar Creek
Teddy Grimley
Ocean City
Mitch McEntee
St. Augustine Prep
Kyle Rush
Mainland Regional
Mike Wiel
Lower Cape May Regional
Goalie
Charlie Dahl
Ocean City
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Sebastian Palmer
Sean Warren
Atlantic City
Sean Drew
Jordan Faustino
Jonah Mason
Barnegat
Dillon Balas
Cedar Creek
Jay Fraone
Kevin Dougherty
Egg Harbor Township
Andrew Venuto
A.J. Patroni
Holy Spirit
Andrew Constantino
Justin Curcio
Luke Spotts
Sam Phillips
Lacey Township
Chris Augustine
Ryan Giles
Kian Gonzalez
Mike Kudlacik
Lower Cape May Regional
Brandon Lambert
Trey McGrail
Mainland Regional
Brandon Batz
Devon Ford
Tom Kelly
Middle Township
Jack Butterfield
Ryan Nagle
Kyle Roscoe
Oakcrest
Kevin Albright
Jake Angier
Ethan Nelson
Ocean City
Anthony Inserra
Trent Laveson
Teddy Grimley
Southern Regional
Ben LoParo
Luke Maul
Ryan Sininsky
Ajani Stevenson
St. Augustine Prep
Danny Bennett
Wil Carpenter
Cole Murray
