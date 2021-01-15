Southern Regional falls to Toms River South-East 3-1 in hockey opener

TOMS RIVER — The atmosphere was different.
Instead of spectators cheering on athletes at Winding River Ice Rink, the sounds of sticks and skates on the ice, pucks and players crashing the boards and whistles echoed throughout the cold, eerie arena.
The Southern Regional ice hockey team typically draws large crowds to its home games, but that was not the case Friday. Fans were not permitted to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be a common theme for high school sports this winter.
But despite suffering a 3-1 season-opening loss to Toms River South-East in a Shore Conference nondivision game, the Rams still had reason to be happy.
“We are just ecstatic that we can be playing,” Southern first-year coach Graham Borg said. “We hope we can continue it. I know there are other clubs up north being shut down, so we are just taking it day-by-day and trying to do the right things in terms of staying healthy.
“Hopefully, luck will stay on our side.”
Yater Henry agreed.
“It felt great,” said the 17-year-old from Long Beach Island. “It wasn’t the game or start we were looking for. We were missing a few pieces (most of the roster consists of travel team players, and some of them missed the game for showcase events).
“Once we get those pieces back, we will be a force to be reckoned with. Hopefully, we all stay COVID-free and adhere to the guidelines. But we were super excited to get back on the ice as a team.”
Henry scored for Southern late in the second period. The Rams started slowly in tbe first period, only totaling five shots on goal. But they played more aggressive in the final two periods, finishing with 22 shots compared to Tom River’s 20.
Brooks Hradek assisted on Henry’s goal.
“I think if we stick to the system right off the bat, then they wouldn’t have had many opportunities,” Henry said. “We need to stick to the system. We will see how we do moving forward.”
The junior defenseman was content playing without fans in attendance, saying that spectators can sometimes get into players’ heads. Southern fans usually pack the seating above the rink or in the snack area.
“It’s very, very different playing without the fans,” Borg said. “It’s very quiet. To me, it takes out a lot of the atmosphere we’ve come to enjoy, as far as hockey rinks. But it is what we are dealing with right now.”
Limited attendance was permitted in the fall season because the events were outdoors. But virus more readily spreads indoors, health officials say. The game was livestreamed on Southern News Network, which is produced by students and faculty in the Southern Regional School District.
“We are hoping to do that for most of our games,” Borg said.
Toms River scored two goals in the first period, including one just 57 seconds into the game by senior captain Vito Pecorella. Dom Markland scored about five minutes later to make it 2-0. Pecorella had an empty-net goal with 11.2 seconds left to cap the scoring.
Southern freshman goalie Aidan Rowland made 17 saves and did not allow a goal after coming in late in the first period.
Last season, the Rams finished 11-10-1 and captured the Shore South A Division championship for the fourth time in the last six seasons, including three straight titles from 2015-17.
Southern aims for a new division crown this season as the Shore Conference realigned its divisions from four to three due to the COVID-shortened-season. There are eight teams in the North and Central and seven in the South.
The Rams were placed in the Central Division. Each team plays 15 games.
“The first period, we came out a little flat,“ Borg said. “The first period of the first game, you were going to have some jitters. … I have to give South-East a lot of credit. Played with a lot of hot and poise.
“Hopefully, we show up earlier than the second like we did (Friday) moving forward.”
Toms River 2 0 1—3
Southern 0 1 0— 1
Goals— Pecorella (2), Markland TR; Henry SR.
Goalies— Rowland (17) SR; McKeon (22) TR.
Records: Toms River 1-0; Southern 0-1
