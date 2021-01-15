Southern Regional falls to Toms River South-East 3-1 in hockey opener

“Once we get those pieces back, we will be a force to be reckoned with. Hopefully, we all stay COVID-free and adhere to the guidelines. But we were super excited to get back on the ice as a team.”

Henry scored for Southern late in the second period. The Rams started slowly in tbe first period, only totaling five shots on goal. But they played more aggressive in the final two periods, finishing with 22 shots compared to Tom River’s 20.

Brooks Hradek assisted on Henry’s goal.

“I think if we stick to the system right off the bat, then they wouldn’t have had many opportunities,” Henry said. “We need to stick to the system. We will see how we do moving forward.”

The junior defenseman was content playing without fans in attendance, saying that spectators can sometimes get into players’ heads. Southern fans usually pack the seating above the rink or in the snack area.

“It’s very, very different playing without the fans,” Borg said. “It’s very quiet. To me, it takes out a lot of the atmosphere we’ve come to enjoy, as far as hockey rinks. But it is what we are dealing with right now.”