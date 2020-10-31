Southern plays well but can't hold off No. 6 Donovan Catholic

TOMS RIVER — The Southern Regional High School football team watched Donovan Catholic run the ball in the second half with a twinge of admiration Saturday afternoon.
“We like to play that way,” Southern coach Chuck Donohue said. “That’s our style. We have a lot of respect for that style.”
Donovan Catholic running back Jahdir Loftland carried 32 times for 216 yards as the undefeated and highly touted Griffins rallied in the second half to beat Southern 21-14.
“Our kids came to play,” Donohue said. “I think we’re a good football team.”
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Loftland was at his best in the second half, running 19 times for 155 yards. Jayon Farrar scored the winning touchdown on a 14-yard sweep with 9 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game. Loftland carried six times for 49 yards on that nine-play, 77-yard drive.
“It’s devastating for the defense, because they know they can’t stop you,” Loftland said of Donovan Catholic’s second-half success with the run. “On offense, it’s uplifting, knowing you can rush for 5 yards or 10 yards a carry.”
Donovan Catholic (5-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. The Griffins had won their first four games by an average margin of 38 points.
But Southern (3-2) appeared headed for the upset on a sunny, brisk Halloween day.
The Rams held Donovan Catholic scoreless in the first half as Rams linebacker Jaiden Brown intercepted a pass and defensive end Nate Committee recovered a fumble and made a tackle for a loss.
Donovan Catholic focused on stopping Brown (19 carries for 61 yards), who also excels at running back. But Rams quarterback Taylor Munt completed 5 of 9 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Munt’s 64-yard pass scoring pass to Alex Rainone put the Rams up 14-7 with 10:19 left in the third quarter.
“We took our shots, and we hit a couple,” Donohue said. “We came to win. We didn’t come to play conservatively.”
But the Rams couldn’t hold the lead mostly because they couldn’t stop Loftland. There was nothing fancy about what the Griffins did. Loftland gained most of his yards between the tackles.
“They hammered the ball at us,” Donohue said. “I don’t think we tackled really well.”
Southern will host Central Regional (3-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Rams will then prepare for the football postseason grouping games to be played the weekends of Nov. 13/14 and Nov. 20/21. The way they played Saturday should give them the confidence that they can compete with anybody they’re matched against.
“Effort, heart all the things that this game is about,” Donohue said, “our kids showed today.”
Southern Regional 0 7 7 0 — 14
Donovan Catholic 0 0 14 7 – 21
SECOND QUARTER
SR – Gallacher 17 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)
THIRD QUARTER
DC – Bivins 29 run (Nguyen kick)
SR – Rainone 64 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)
DC – Loftland 1 run (Nguyen kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
DC – Farrar 14 run (Nguyen kick)
