Southern plays well but can't hold off No. 6 Donovan Catholic

The Rams held Donovan Catholic scoreless in the first half as Rams linebacker Jaiden Brown intercepted a pass and defensive end Nate Committee recovered a fumble and made a tackle for a loss.

Donovan Catholic focused on stopping Brown (19 carries for 61 yards), who also excels at running back. But Rams quarterback Taylor Munt completed 5 of 9 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Munt’s 64-yard pass scoring pass to Alex Rainone put the Rams up 14-7 with 10:19 left in the third quarter.

“We took our shots, and we hit a couple,” Donohue said. “We came to win. We didn’t come to play conservatively.”

But the Rams couldn’t hold the lead mostly because they couldn’t stop Loftland. There was nothing fancy about what the Griffins did. Loftland gained most of his yards between the tackles.

“They hammered the ball at us,” Donohue said. “I don’t think we tackled really well.”

Southern will host Central Regional (3-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Rams will then prepare for the football postseason grouping games to be played the weekends of Nov. 13/14 and Nov. 20/21. The way they played Saturday should give them the confidence that they can compete with anybody they’re matched against.