Southern opens season with win

Cuinn Deely and Olivia Davis each scored once to lead the Southern Regional High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Toms River North in a Shore Conference South A Division game Thursday.
Shannon Conroy and Davis each finished with an assist for the Rams (1-0). Claire Gosse made four saves. Southern trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Katelyn Rizzo scored the lone goal for Toms River North (0-1). Katie Marra made 13 saves.
Girls soccer
Middle Twp. 7, Buena Reg. 0: Ciara DiMauro and Gracie Repici each scored twice and added an assist for the Panthers (2-0). Olivia Sgrignioli had two assists and scored once. Eva Dimitrov and Carmen O'Hara each scored once. Hannah Price finished with an assist. Brianna Robinson made four saves.
Jadarys Morales made 18 saves for the Chiefs (0-2).
Girls volleyball
Brick Memorial 2, Southern Reg. 1: Brick won 25-27, 25-18, 25-20. For Brick (1-0), Madison Partenfelder led with 30 assists. Kate Stoughton finished with 16 kills and 10 digs. Southern fell to 0-1. No further information was available.
