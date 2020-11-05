Southern, O.C. and Middle earn field hockey top seeds

The New Jersey State Interscholatic Athletic Association released the high school field hockey state sectional tournament brackets on Thursday.

The tournament will be broken down to six regions instead of the usual four due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so that the teams will be closer to each other in distance.

The NJSIAA created 17 brackets statewide this year and area teams are in five of them. The Central East Region D Tournament has Group IV teams, and Southern Regional, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, is top-seeded. The South East Region A Tournament has 10 teams from the Cape-Atlantic League, and Ocean City, ranked eighth in the Elite 11, is the No. 1 seed. Unlike other years, the South East A bracket has teams from II, III and IV. Middle Township, ninth in the Elite 11, is top seeded in the South West A Tournament, which has 15 Group I teams.

There are also area teams in the Central East B Tournament (Group II teams) and the South West E Tournament (non-public teams).

The tournaments will have three or four rounds and will run from Nov. 13-22.

Tournaments

South East Group A