Southern, O.C. and Middle earn field hockey top seeds

The New Jersey State Interscholatic Athletic Association released the high school field hockey state sectional tournament brackets on Thursday.
The tournament will be broken down to six regions instead of the usual four due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so that the teams will be closer to each other in distance.
The NJSIAA created 17 brackets statewide this year and area teams are in five of them. The Central East Region D Tournament has Group IV teams, and Southern Regional, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, is top-seeded. The South East Region A Tournament has 10 teams from the Cape-Atlantic League, and Ocean City, ranked eighth in the Elite 11, is the No. 1 seed. Unlike other years, the South East A bracket has teams from II, III and IV. Middle Township, ninth in the Elite 11, is top seeded in the South West A Tournament, which has 15 Group I teams.
There are also area teams in the Central East B Tournament (Group II teams) and the South West E Tournament (non-public teams).
The tournaments will have three or four rounds and will run from Nov. 13-22.
Tournaments
South East Group A
First round—Nov. 14: (9) Atlantic City at (8) Lower Cape May Regional; (10) Oakcrest at (7) Cedar Creek; Quarterfinals—Nov. 17: 8/9 winner at (1) Ocean City; (5) Mainland Regional at (4) Millville; (6) Absegami at (3) Egg Harbor Township; 7/10 winner at (2) Hammonton.
South West Group A
First round—Nov. 13: (16) Riverside at (1) Middle Township; (15) Buena Regional at (2) Haddon Township.
South West Group E
Quarterfinals—Nov. 16: (5) Paul VI at (4) Our Lady of Mercy Academy; (7) Holy Spirit at (2) Bishop Eustace; Semifinals—Nov. 18: 7/2 winner at (6) St. Joseph.
Central East Group D
Quarterfinals—Nov. 17: winner between (8) Westfield and (9) South Brunswick at (1) Southern Regional.
Central East Group B
First round—Nov. 14: (9) Manchester Township at (8) Lacey Township; Quarterfinals—Nov. 17: winner between (12) Jackson Liberty and (5) Summit at (4) Pinelands Regional; winner between (11) Matawan and (6) Ocean Township at (3) Barnegat.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.