Southern loses in first round vs. Williamstown: Late Friday

Williamstown High School scored four rushing touchdowns against Southern Regional in a 34-20 win in the first round of the Central Jersey Group V football playoffs Friday night.
Fifth-seeded Williamstown improved to 5-5 and advanced to play No. 1 seed Hillsborough in the semifinals. Southern fell to 4-5.
Jaiden Brown carried 22 times for 85 yards, including a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter for the Rams. He added two receptions for 36 yards, including a 29-yard TD in the second.
Nolan Schubiger was 13 for 18 for 177 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He added a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Central Jersey Group III
(1) Rumson-Fair Haven 37, (8) Oakcrest 0: No. 1 seed Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 8-1 and will host fourth-seeded Burlington Township in the semifinals. Colin Kennedy was 9 for 12 for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also ran three times for 85 yards and three scores. Eighth-seeded Oakcrest fell to 3-6.
