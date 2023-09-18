The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team improved to 8-0 on the season with a 2-0 win over visiting Brick Memorial on Monday. The set scores were 25-16 and 25-11.

Jordyn Hamlyn topped the Rams with 10 kills and had four digs, four service points and one ace. Sarah Capone added four kills and two digs, and Molly Regulski had two digs, 19 assists, nine service points and five aces. Emily Brunatti finished with four digs, five service points and two aces, Bailey Adams added two assists, five service points and two aces, and Jessica Smart had five kills. Brick Memorial fell to 2-2.

Ocean City 2, St. Joseph Academy 0: Ella Catton led the host Red Raiders (2-4) with nine kills and had five service points and five aces. Sofia Rebecchi contributed one kill, five assists, 20 service points and nine aces, Ella Miller added six assists, and Nicole Lihou had one kill and one ace. St. Joseph fell to 1-4.

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Township 1: Jackson (3-1) won with scores of 25-13, 18-25 and 25-18. Emily Hauptvogel had 11 kills, 13 digs, five service points and one ace for host Lacey (1-4), and Nicolina Saccomanno added four digs, 11 assists, five service points and three aces. Shayla Haemmerled contributed two kills, 18 digs, four service points and two aces, Morgan Stabile finished with one kills, six digs, five service points and two aces, and Alexandra Coon added three digs, five assists and two service points.

Field hockey

Triton Regional 6, Cumberland Regional 1: Olivia Broome scored four goals for host Triton (2-2), and Sofia Morris added a goal and a assist. Virginia Milnes had one goal, Caliana Morris contributed two assists, and Abby McManis had seven saves for the win. The Mustangs led 5-1 at halftime. For Cumberland (1-3), Mia Custer scored off an assist by Caitlyn Lupton, and Hailey Table made 12 saves.