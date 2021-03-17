Southern girls volleyball tops Lacey 2-0

Stephanie Soares had 14 assists and four digs to lead the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 25-7, 25-13 victory over Lacey Township in an A South Division match Wednesday.
Hailea Krause had seven kills for the Rams (1-0). Regina Ingling had four digs. Erin Alegre had eight service points and an ace. Brianna Otto had seven service points and four aces. Adrianna Conforti had 10 service points and two aces.
Lochlyn Martin had three digs for the Lions (0-2). Lacey McKim had five aces and two digs. Kaitlyn Sabat had two kills. Emily Hauptvogel had two digs.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Jackson Liberty 0
Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 17 assists for the Wildcats (2-0). Olivia Anderson had 13 kills and six blocks. Carly Brunke had seven digs. Arianna Loftus and Morgan Muller each had two digs. Ciara Rheiner had eight kills and two blocks.
Jackson Liberty fell to 1-1.
From Tuesday
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Pinelands (1-0) won 25-20, 25-11. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 12 assists and two digs. Olivia Anderson had seven digs and four assists. Abigale Wood finished with 12 service points and six digs. Carly Brunke had seven digs. Morgan Muller had four kills.
Rebecca Lorton led the Lions (0-1) with five digs. Lochlyn Martin had four digs. Riley Mahan and Lacey McKim each had three digs. McKim added two assists. Hope DeWitt finished with four service points.
Wrestling
Middle Twp. 54,
Hammonton 18
106—Justin Flood H by forfeit
113—Frank Italiano H by forfeit
120—Xavier Swinton M p. Vincenzo Cirillo, 2:44
126—Brett Stansbury H d. Matthew Sgrignioli, 6-0
132—Owen Haas M by forfeit
138—Matt Gariano M p. Edwin Flores, 3:57
145—Allick Killan M p. Luis Dionicio 1:05
152—Conner Shutte M p. Michael Benedetto, 2:16
160—Adrian Laboy M d. Kevin Watson, 11-10
170—Matt Grasso H d. Jerome Licata, 4-0
182—Dave Giulian M by forfeit
195—Jayden Matthews M by forfeit
220—Brett Nabb M p. Giovanni DePalma, 3:48
285—Brandon Rosensteel M d. Anthony Evangelista, 4-3.
Records—Middle 1-0; Hammonton 0-1.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 75,
Toms River South 0
106—Dylan Verge S p. Cody Cox, 5:00
113—Conor Collins S p. Carson Cheong, 1:49
120—Tyler Verge S d. Ray Gardner, 1-0
126—Chris Lubeski S tf. Tommy Gangemi (15-0, 1:02)
132—Matt Henrich S p. Enrique Alvarado, 0:33
138—Matt Brielmeier S md. Lukie Cox, 14-5
145—Eddie Hummel S tf. Jon Fitzgerald (15-0, 3:09)
152—Nate Bischoff S p. Declan Rizzo, 1:03
160—Evan Graczyk S p. Josh Alvarado, 1:23
170—Cole Velardi S d. Andrew Ganun, 6-3
182—Tyler Chase S p. Matt Zykowski, 1:15
195—Stephen Jennings S p. Nico Crudup, 1:10
220—Reilly O’Boyle S p. Jake Distasto , 2:56
285—Pat Fulginiti S p. Shane Watkins, 4:28.
Records—Southern 1-0; Toms River South 0-1.
Match began at 106
West Deptford 46,
Lower Cape May Reg. 27
106—Anthony Catando WD, won by forfeit
113—Trevor Lundfelt WD p. Joseph DeLong, 0:09
120—Jake McDonald WD won by forfeit
126—AJ Monahan WD p. Robert Elwell, 0:34
132—Justin Monzo-Hull WD p. David Tosto, 0:55
138—Wesley Tosto LCM p. David Wright, 2:15
145—Doron Tinsley WD p. Devon Bohn, 0:36
152—Nate Schultes WD md. Michael Castellano, 12-2
160—Christian Campanaro LCM d. Dominic Gentile, 10-6
170—Braydon Castillo LCM d. Jordyn Roane, 10-3
182—Sean Connelly LCM d. Ian Cori, 9-3
195—Cody Thurston WD p. Marcus Hebron, 3:25
220—Shane Whitney LCM won by forfeit.
285—Matthew Craig LCM p. Jibril Barksdale, 3:17.
Records—West Deptford 1-0; Lower 0-1.
Match began at 285
Boys swimming
No 4 Mainland Reg. 128,
Cape May Tech 42,
At Cape May Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Zach Vassar, Evan Falk) 1:47.64
200 Freestyle—Kylar Rhoads M 2:13.95
200 IM—Vassar M 2:07.06
50 Freestyle—Bushay M 23.01
100 Butterfly—Mason Ricciotti M 1:02.52
100 Freestyle—Falk M 51.09
500 Freestyle—Matt Giannantonio M 5:28.08
200 Freestyle Relay—M (Thompson, Ryan Brown, Falk, Vassar) 1:37.03
100 Backstroke—Ricciotti M 1:07.32
100 Breaststroke—Bushay M 1:07.50
400 Freestyle Relay—M (Karim Aksenov, Ricciotti, Blaze Valentino, Alex Generosi 4:01.53
Records—Mainland 5-4; CMT 0-3.
From Tuesday
No. 2 Egg Harbor Twp. 133,
No. 7 Cedar Creek 37
At Cedar Creek, yards
200 Medley Relay—EHT (N/A) 1:56.41
200 Freestyle—N/A EHT 2:03.26
200 IM—N/A EHT 2:22.04
50 Freestyle—N/A EHT 25:57
100 Butterfly—N/A EHT 1:02.12
100 Freestyle—N/A EHT 56.49
500 Freestyle—N/A EHT 4:24.45
200 Freestyle Relay—EHT (N/A) 1:52.94
100 Backstroke—N/A EHT 1:05.84
100 Breaststroke—N/A EHT 1:15.47
400 Freestyle Relay—EHT (N/A) 4:08.45
Records—EHT 6-1; Cedar Creek 4-6
Girls swimming
From Tuesday
No. 6 Vineland 119,
Absegami 49
At Vineland, yards
200 Medley Relay—V (Lena Luciano, Jada Williams, Angie Mainiero, Alaina Merighi) 2:20.88
200 Freestyle—Stephanie Ruales A 2:43.05
200 IM—Merighi V 2:54.89
50 Freestyle—Hannah Jara V 34.21
100 Butterfly—Ava Levari V 1:12.24
100 Freestyle—Vanessa Williams V 1:14.49
500 Freestyle—Luciano V 4:50.82
200 Freestyle Relay—V (Merighi, Jara, Amanda Cao, Carli Hullihen) 2:10.01
100 Backstroke—Luciano V 1:12.96
100 Breaststroke—Sarah Ghazaz A 1:33.66
400 Freestyle Relay—V (Mainiero, Amanda Cao, Jayda Minguela, Hullihen) 5:04.61
Records—Vineland 3-0; Absegami 0-4.
No. 2 Egg Harbor Twp. 112,
No. 7 Cedar Creek 57
At Cedar Creek, yards
200 Medley Relay—EHT (N/A) 2:08.77
200 Freestyle—N/A EHT 2:27.22
200 IM—N/A EHT 2:32.64
50 Freestyle—N/A EHT 28.29
100 Butterfly—N/A EHT 1:06.71
100 Freestyle—N/A EHT 1:02.86
500 Freestyle—N/A EHT 4:47.45
200 Freestyle Relay—EHT (N/A) 2:07.08
100 Backstroke—Marlee Canale CC 1:09.07
100 Breaststroke—N/A EHT 1:22.22
400 Freestyle Relay—EHT (N/A) 4:35.76
Records—EHT 7-1; Cedar Creek 4-5.
