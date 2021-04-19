Southern girls volleyball comes back to win South Jersey Group IV title

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team rallied from two match-point deficits to beat host Cherokee 2-1 for the South Jersey Group IV championship on Monday.

The Rams won with scores of 24-26, 26-24 and 25-20.

The sectional championship ends the season, and second-seeded Southern finished 17-1. The Rams’ loss was 2-1 to Cherokee on April 3. The top-seeded Chiefs ended 11-3.

After dropping the first set, Southern trailed 24-22 in the second set and facedmatch point twice, but the Rams scored four straight points to win the set 26-24.

“The girls kept battling and they found a way to break through,” Southern coach Eric Maxwell said. “We had a chance to win the first game, but we didn’t put them away. Then we were facing elimination, but the girls kept battling. After we pulled out the second game, there was a great momentum swing. The girls had a lot of confidence. They kept a three- or four-point lead most of the game. Cherokee got close a couple times, but we were basically in control.”

Rachael Pharo led Southern with 24 kills and had 14 digs. Stephanie Soares had 41 assists. Hailea Krause had 12 kills. Madison Gellis contributed 16 digs, and Emma Gildea added six kills and thee blocks.

“It’s been a fantastic season,” Maxwell said. “Most of all, I’m happy we had a season, and we played right through with no quarantine problems or shutdowns. It feels like a state title. Playing teams like Williamstown, Cherry Hill East and Cherokee in South Jersey Group IV is really stiff competition and it feel great to win it.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

