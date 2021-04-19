 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern girls volleyball comes back to win South Jersey Group IV title
0 comments

Southern girls volleyball comes back to win South Jersey Group IV title

{{featured_button_text}}
Southern girls volleyball

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team celebrates after winning the 2021 South Jersey Group IV title on Monday with a 2-1 win over Cherokee.

 Chuck Donahue Jr. / Provided

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team rallied from two match-point deficits to beat host Cherokee 2-1 for the South Jersey Group IV championship on Monday.

The Rams won with scores of 24-26, 26-24 and 25-20.

The sectional championship ends the season, and second-seeded Southern finished 17-1. The Rams’ loss was 2-1 to Cherokee on April 3. The top-seeded Chiefs ended 11-3.

After dropping the first set, Southern trailed 24-22 in the second set and facedmatch point twice, but the Rams scored four straight points to win the set 26-24.

“The girls kept battling and they found a way to break through,” Southern coach Eric Maxwell said. “We had a chance to win the first game, but we didn’t put them away. Then we were facing elimination, but the girls kept battling. After we pulled out the second game, there was a great momentum swing. The girls had a lot of confidence. They kept a three- or four-point lead most of the game. Cherokee got close a couple times, but we were basically in control.”

Rachael Pharo led Southern with 24 kills and had 14 digs. Stephanie Soares had 41 assists. Hailea Krause had 12 kills. Madison Gellis contributed 16 digs, and Emma Gildea added six kills and thee blocks.

“It’s been a fantastic season,” Maxwell said. “Most of all, I’m happy we had a season, and we played right through with no quarantine problems or shutdowns. It feels like a state title. Playing teams like Williamstown, Cherry Hill East and Cherokee in South Jersey Group IV is really stiff competition and it feel great to win it.”

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News