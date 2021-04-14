Southern girls volleyball advances to S.J. Group IV semis

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat Washington Township 2-0 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal Wednesday.
The Rams (15-1) won with scores of 25-12 and 25-14. Washington Township fell to 7-4.
Stephanie Soares led the Rams with 23 assists to go with six service points. Rachael Pharo had seven kills and eight digs. Emma Gildea and Samantha Hanneman each had five kills. Regina Ingling had eight service points and two digs, and Adrianna Conforti added three digs, five service points and two aces.
Southern, the No. 2 seed in S.J. Group IV, will face the winner of No. 3 Williamstown and No. 11 Lenape at home Friday.
From Tuesday
South Jersey Group II first round
(5) Pinelands Reg. 2,
(12) Middle Township 0
The host Wildcats (7-3) won with set scores of 25-9 and 25-15. Ciara Rheiner led Pinelands with nine kills and had three digs. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 11 assists, 13 service points and five aces, and Olivia Anderson added five kills and three digs. Abigale Wood contributed six digs, six service points and four aces, and Bailey Lawrence had seven assists and four service points.
Pinelands travels to fourth-seeded Sterling at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
(6) Jackson Liberty 2,
(11) Lower Cape May 0
Jackson Liberty (6-3) won 25-10, 25-7.
Jenna Ziemba led the Caper Tigers (0-7) with five service points. Carrie Laffey had three kills. Genevieve Spitaletto and Audra Sockriter each had two digs. Mariah Klinger had two kills and two service points. Emily VanArtsdalen had two assists.
Third-seeded Cedar Creek will host Jackson Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Middle dropped to 1-5.
Regular season
OLMA 2,
St. Joseph 0
OLMA had scores of 25-8 and 25-5. Alice Cawley had five kills and four service points for host OLMA (8-3), and Ava Barrasso had 13 assists, 13 service points and seven aces. Olivia Stephano added four kills, three digs, eight service points and seven aces.
Girls golf
From Tuesday
Wall Twp. 225,
Lacey Twp. 254
Spring Meadows (par 37)
LT—Madison Zrinski 58, Haley Austin 65, Kendall Evans 65, Marley Besser 66
W—Jessica Brehm 46, Ashley Liskowitz 54, Tierney Connors 62, Cara Tinacci 63
Records—W 1-0; LT 0-1
Boys golf
Pinelands Regional hosted the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday at the par-72 Renault Winery located in Egg Harbor City. Lacey Township won the team title with 360 points. Joe Benesch of Donovan Catholic won the individual title with 76
Team results:
1. Lacey Twp., 360
2. Jackson Memorial, 364
3. Donovan Catholic, 370
4. Paul VI, 380
5. Jackson Liberty, 387
6. Southern Reg., 392
7. Toms River South, 405
8. Central Reg., 412
9. Toms River North, 421
10. Brick Twp., 443
11. Pinelands Regional, 447
12. Toms River East, 453
13. Millville, 455
14. Point Borough, 466
15. Barnegat, 534
Individual results:
1. Joe Benesch (Donovan Catholic), 76
1. Joey Virga (Jackson Liberty), 76
1. Derek Narwold (Brick), 76
4. Matt Dolan (Lacey Twp.), 78
5. Pat Zaccarelli (Lacey Twp.), 81
6. Brandan Tyhanic (Pinelands Reg.), 83
7. Josh Salkin (Jackson Memorial), 83
8. Chris Chicano (Paul VI), 84
9. Chris Brush (Toms River East), 85
10. Nick Milhazes (Toms River North), 87
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.