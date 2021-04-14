Southern girls volleyball advances to S.J. Group IV semis

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat Washington Township 2-0 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal Wednesday.

The Rams (15-1) won with scores of 25-12 and 25-14. Washington Township fell to 7-4.

Stephanie Soares led the Rams with 23 assists to go with six service points. Rachael Pharo had seven kills and eight digs. Emma Gildea and Samantha Hanneman each had five kills. Regina Ingling had eight service points and two digs, and Adrianna Conforti added three digs, five service points and two aces.

Southern, the No. 2 seed in S.J. Group IV, will face the winner of No. 3 Williamstown and No. 11 Lenape at home Friday.

From Tuesday

South Jersey Group II first round

(5) Pinelands Reg. 2,

(12) Middle Township 0

The host Wildcats (7-3) won with set scores of 25-9 and 25-15. Ciara Rheiner led Pinelands with nine kills and had three digs. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 11 assists, 13 service points and five aces, and Olivia Anderson added five kills and three digs. Abigale Wood contributed six digs, six service points and four aces, and Bailey Lawrence had seven assists and four service points.