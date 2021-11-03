Southern girls volleyball advances to S.J. Group IV semis: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team continued its playoff run Wednesday, beating Cherry Hill East 2-0 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal.

The Rams (20-11), seeded second, won with scores of 25-8 and 25-20. Seventh-seeded Cherry Hill East fell to 18-9.

Haiea Krause and Samantha Hanneman each had five kills for Southern. Krause added six digs and six service points, and Hanneman had three digs. Amanda Floystad had a team-leading 10 assists to go with three digs. Jordyn Hamlin had two kills and four digs, Brianna Otto had 11 service points and four aces, and Corinne Hughes added 10 service points.

Southern will host third-seeded Gloucester Tech in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Field hockey

S.J. Non-Public quarterfinals

Bishop Eustace 8, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Blaire Sparks led the third-seeded Crusaders (15-6) with three goals and an assist, and Alex Senior had two goals and two assists. Cate Carney, Anna Marquardt and Julia Faiola also scored. Julia Tola made 16 saves for sixth-seeded OLMA (9-11-2). Bishop Eustace will head to No. 2 seed St. Joseph on Monday.

