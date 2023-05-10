STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — For the fourth straight season the Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team are Shore Conference A South Division champions.

Deirdre Jones had that and another reason to be proud Wednesday.

The senior attack scored two goals, the second the 100th of her career, to lead the Rams to a 12-7 victory over Central Regional, clinching the divisional championship.

The Rams (11-2), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, also won the division title in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Eagles (11-2) are ranked 10th.

Southern has won eight straight games.

“I feel great,” said Jones, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “My team, I could not have done anything without them. We would not have gotten anywhere without helping each other from the draws and the defense to scoring goals.”

Jones reached the milestone in the second half. With 18 minutes, 17 seconds remaining, she scored to give Southern a 10-7 lead. She also had seven draw controls and two assists. Jones was nervous she wasn’t going to reach the milestone Wednesday, Southern coach Lori Johnson said.

Johnson asked the officials for the game ball to give to Jones. After the game, the Rams posed with balloons and signs for the senior. The team also took another photo with them holding up four fingers to celebrate four straight division championships.

“It’s amazing,” said Johnson, who had always told the senior that she would reach the 100 career goals. “Of course, it’s always an attacker player’s goal to hit 100 goals. … I am super proud of her. I have been coaching her since second grade and moved up through the program. To see her achieve a milestone like this makes me a little emotional. So, it’s awesome.”

Delaney Falk and Jones scored early in the first half to give Southern a 2-0 lead. Central responded with two goals in less than 20 seconds to tie it. Southern scored four straight to take a 6-2 lead. The Golden Eagles would cut their deficit to 7-5, in large part to standout Hannah Lewis’ three straight goals. Lewis has close to 291 career goals.

Falk, a sophomore, reached her 100th career goal May 6 in a win over Egg Harbor Township.

“We definitely scouted this team and knew there was one really talented player (Lewis),” Jones said. “But we have a talented team, so if we could stop her we knew we could dominate the game.”

With 20 seconds remaining in the first half, Falk scored on a free shot to give the Rams an 8-5 lead at halftime. Central scored two early in the second half to cut its deficit to 8-7, but that was it for the Golden Eagles’ offense. Southern’s Anna Malandro, Jones, Falk and Meri Cassidy capped the scoring.

“They are a good team,” Johnson said of Central. “They have some solid players as a whole, and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. But, like Diedre said, we have a different kind of mindset where we try to use everybody.”

Falk finished with five goals, and Malandro had three. Piper Murray scored in the first half. Avery Smith and Falk each had three draw controls. Murray led with two ground balls. Morgan Muirhead made six saves, and Adyson Griffin made three.

Johnson told her team after the game the Rams achieved their first goal with the divisional title, but there is still much more to do. Last season, Southern lost in the South Jersey Group IV semifinals to Cherokee, which the Rams defeated earlier this spring. The Rams are now turning their attention to the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, which will determine its seedings Wednesday night.

Southern lost in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals in 2022.

“We want to go past the semifinals and make it to the finals and win Group IV,” Jones said.

Southern travels to Shawnee at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Renegades are the second-ranked team in the Elite 11. That will be an important test before the conference tournament and playoffs, Johnson said.

“They have continued the tradition of what past senior classes have started and they haven’t let up in any way,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. They are achieving things that they have set their minds to, which is pretty awesome.”