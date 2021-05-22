Southern girls lacrosse reaches Shore Conference quarters: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team beat Holmdel 18-7 in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The seventh-seeded Rams (11-2) scored 11 first-half goals on the way to advancing.
Rylee Johnson led with seven goals and five assists. Kacey Kubarewicz scored three and added two assists and six draw controls, and Casey McBride had three goals and an assists. Dierdre Jones and Emma Gallaro each scored twice and had two assists. Shaylea scored, and Summer Savis added an assist. Lauren Ricci made eight saves, and Morgan Muirhead stopped three shots.
Caroline Tempone and Jules Brown each scored twice for 10th-seeded Holmdel (7-7).
Southern will face the winner of No. 2 Rumson-Fair Haven and No. 15 Ocean Township in the quarterfinals Monday.
Trinity Hall 19, Lacey Twp. 2: Kayleigh Flanegan scored both goals for the Lions (10-4) in a Shore Conference Tournament second-round game. Haven Dora led Trinity Hall (12-0) with five goals and five assists. Peyton McGuired scored four and added an assist, and Mary Kate Allingham had three goals and two assists.
Mainland Reg. 19, Cedar Creek 3: Eva Blanco scored four goals for the host Mustangs (9-3), and Charlotte Walcoff scored two and added a team-leading nine assists. Julianna Medina and Kendall Fuetterer each had three goals and an assist, and Julianna Medina scored three. Lauren Crino and Jane Meade both scored twice, and Casey Murray had a goal and an assist. Cassie Sher had a goal and an assist, and Emily Smith scored.
Mia McColl had two goals and an assist, and Abby Winterbottom scored for the Pirates (1-8).
From Friday
Middle Twp. 16, Atlantic City 8: Middle (9-4) scored 10 goals in the first half. For Atlantic City (2-5), Sienna Calhoun scored three goals. Alexandra Dounoulis and Hailey Bloom each scored twice. Megan Dougherty added two assists and scored once.
Softball
Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Cape May Tech 4: Ashlyn Sekela and Riley Sullivan each went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Lower (3-14). Arianna Cataldo singled, tripled, scored three runs and drove in two. Brianna Sullivan and Hope Sandhoff each doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Delaney Brown and Kenna Ziemba each struck out two.
For Tech (0-14), Kayleigh Rhodes doubled, scored and drove in a run, and Maddie Newby and Devin Muir added singles.
Paul VI 18, Mainland Reg. 2: Paul VI pitcher Alicia Gotts allowed two hits in five innings in the Fred Powell Tournament game in Williamstown. Gotts struck out five and walked two. The Eagles (8-7) scored eight runs in the fourth inning. Alexa Lee went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, two runs and three RBIs for the winners. Mainland (8-10) scored a run in the first inning and one in the third.
From Friday
St. Joseph 4, Ocean City 0: St. Joseph (21-1) scored two runs in the fourth inning en route to the win. For Ocean City (10-6), Hailey Neville struck out eight in six innings. Anna McCabe and MacKenzee Segich each singled.
The Wildcats are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Buena Reg. 22, Absegami 0: Emily D'Ottavio hit two homers, drove in four and scored twice for Buena (10-5). D'Ottavio pitched a complete-game, no-hitter and struck out five. Kendal Bryant homered, doubled drove in three and scored three. Cami Johnson and Cassidy Gerstle each scored two runs.
Absegami fell to 4-14.
