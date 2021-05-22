Southern girls lacrosse reaches Shore Conference quarters: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team beat Holmdel 18-7 in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Rams (11-2) scored 11 first-half goals on the way to advancing.

Rylee Johnson led with seven goals and five assists. Kacey Kubarewicz scored three and added two assists and six draw controls, and Casey McBride had three goals and an assists. Dierdre Jones and Emma Gallaro each scored twice and had two assists. Shaylea scored, and Summer Savis added an assist. Lauren Ricci made eight saves, and Morgan Muirhead stopped three shots.

Caroline Tempone and Jules Brown each scored twice for 10th-seeded Holmdel (7-7).

Southern will face the winner of No. 2 Rumson-Fair Haven and No. 15 Ocean Township in the quarterfinals Monday.

Trinity Hall 19, Lacey Twp. 2: Kayleigh Flanegan scored both goals for the Lions (10-4) in a Shore Conference Tournament second-round game. Haven Dora led Trinity Hall (12-0) with five goals and five assists. Peyton McGuired scored four and added an assist, and Mary Kate Allingham had three goals and two assists.