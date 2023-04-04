Deirdre Jones, Ayla Cozzone and Delaney Falk each scored twice for the Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team, but the Rams lost 12-7 to Trinity Hall in a Shore Conference game Tuesday.

Piper Murray scored once for the Rams (0-1). Izzy Muti, Avery Smith, Murray and Falk each had an assist. Jenna Sarnoski added five forced turnovers. Jones and Kaya Nascimento each had three ground balls. Adyson Griffin made 11 saves, and Morgan Muirhead made eight.

Peyton McGuire scored three for Trinity Hall (2-0).Sarah Sullivan scored twice and had two assists.

From Monday

Mainland Reg. 14, Middle Twp. 9: Jane Meade scored five goals to lead the Mustangs. Eva Blanco scored three and had an assist for the Mustangs (1-0). Sienna Gizelbach scored two. Lani Ford, Avery Notaro, Ava Sheeran and Sofia Day each scored once. Kylie Kurtz made five saves.

Maddyn McAnaney scored four for the Panthers (0-1), and Eliza Billingham added three. Abbie Teefy had four assists and a goal.

Cedar Creek 16, Oakcrest 2: Mia McColl scored six goals for host Cedar Creek and Cierra Sanson added three goals and two assists. Isabella Cole contributed two goals and two assists, and Gianna Thoms and Carlene Mains each scored twice. The Falcons fell to 0-2.

Central Reg. 10, Lacey Twp. 4: Hannah Lewis scored six for Central (1-0). Evelyn Rauscher made six saves. For the Lions (0-1), Zoey Smith scored three and had an assist. Delaney Dittenhofer scored once. Maeve Meehan made 20 saves.

Holy Spirit 15, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Maddie Abbott scored five for the Spartans (1-0). Hanna Watson added four assists and scored three. Taylor Lyons had two goals and two assists. Sienna Calhoun, Kendall Murphy, Brielle Soltys and Kira Murray each scored once. Marissa Gras made one save.

Angelina Petracci scored for the Eagles (0-1). Suhayla Johnson- Ramirez made 11 saves.

Our Lady of Mercy 16, Millville 5: Gabby Eaise scored four and had two assists for the Villagers (1-0). Lucia Visalli and Rylie Gemberling each scored three. Jenna D'Orio had two goals and an assist. Kay Matlack made three saves.

Brooke Powers and Melania Tomlin each scored twice for the Thunderbolts (0-1). Mya Armstead scored once. Macey Williams made six saves.