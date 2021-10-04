Southern field hockey avenges earlier loss to No. 8 Central: High school roundup

The Southern Regional High School field hockey avenged a loss from earlier in the season by defeating No. 8 Central Regional 5-0 on Monday.
The Rams (8-2) lost to Central 3-2 on Sept. 14. On Monday, Diedre Jones had two goals, Bella English had a goal and two assists, Shannon Conroy had a goal and an assist and Olivia Davis also scored.
Central fell to 9-1. The Golden Eagles are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Cedar Creek 1: Maddie Schiffbauer had two goals and an assist to lead the Caper Tigers (8-2). Maggie Boyle had a goal and two assists, and Jenna O'Neill and Ryan Salinsky also scored. Mohagany Kelly had 12 saves.
Ava Hammonds scored for Cedar Creek (6-4).
Hammonton 10, Bridgeton 0: Olivia Osborne, Anna Dankel and Chloe Comunale each had two goals for the Blue Devils (8-2-1). Osborne added three assists. Sophia Pullia, Angelina Cortellessa, Madison Gazzara and Erika Schulz each added one goal. Angelina Catania and Sofia Grasso split time in goal for the shutout.
For the Bulldogs (1-4-1), Aylanna Ridgeway had seven saves, and Rosmidy Martinez added 15.
OLMA 7, Buena Reg. 0: Our Lady of Mercy Academy (5-4-2) got two goals each from Mina Lockhart and Riley Savage. Anna Eaise, Kaitlyn Fallon and Fiona Lockhart also scored. Eaise added two assists. Anaya Fitzpatrick had a save in the shutout.
No information was available for the Chiefs (1-8).
Barnegat 7, Manchester Township 0: Alyson Sojak led the host Bengals (10-1) with five goals, and Camryn White scored the other two and had three assists. Nicole Schiverea and Julianna Cannizzaro each had assists, and Madison Kubicz had to make one save for the shutout. Meghan Doctor made 34 saves for Manchester (4-8).
Girls soccer
Deptford 3, Cumberland Regional 0: Charlie Marsteller, Sophia Henry and Brianna Morgan scored for Deptford (4-5-1). Morgan also had an assist. Isabaella Norman had nine saves.
Emily Bokma had 13 saves for the Colts (2-7).
No. 3 Ocean City 10, Pleasantville 0: Summer Reimet scored three goals for the Red Raiders (8-0) to give her 99 for her career. She is one away from tying the school record.
Hope Slimmer recorded five assists to give her 61 for her career. The school record is 63. Both records are held by Hope's sister, Faith.
Riley Fortna had two goals and an assist for the No. 3 team in the Elite 11. Mckenna Chisholm, Joy Slimmer, Naomi Nnewihe, Mia Schultz and Megan Coan also scored. Tori Vliet and Anna McCabe recorded the shutout.
Thalia Rodriguez had nine saves for the Greyhounds (1-7).
Middle Township 2, Cedar Creek 1 (OT): Ciara DiMauro scored and Olivia Sgrignioli got the game-winner in overtime for the Panthers (9-1). Alina Alcantara scored for the Pirates (5-4). Brianna Robinson made four saves for Middle, and Gianna Thoms made nine saves for Cedar Creek.
Lower Cape May Reg. 4, Buena Reg. 0: Tessa Hueber had a goal and two assists for the Caper Tigers (3-4). Katie Suter, Sianna King and Lexi Cremin also scored. Kaia Ray had five saves for the shutout.
Jadarys Morales had 13 saves for the Chiefs (2-8-1).
Mainland Regional 3, Wildwood Catholic 0: Camryn Dirkes scored two goals for the Mustangs (6-2-1). Gabby Geraci had the other goal. Emily Paytas had two assists.
Grace Murphy had 15 saves for the Crusaders (5-4).
Clayton 9, Wildwood 2: Daniella DeFalco led visiting Clayton (9-1-1) with five goals and had an assist. For Wildwood (5-5), Kaydence Oakley scored both goals, and Brooke Steckel made four saves.
Boys soccer
Clayton 7, Wildwood 4: Gavin Burns recorded a hat trick for the Warriors (3-7-1), but it wasn't enough. Tyler Brown scored the other goal, while Alexsandro Bautista had two assists. Alessandro Sanzone made 10 saves.
The Clippers (7-4) got three goals each from Jesse Whartenby and Shane Cliver and another from Brandon Hoos. Cameron Warner made seven saves.
Millville 1, Atlantic City 0: Jeremiah Nunez scored the lone goal off an assist by Griffon Das for the Thunderbolts (6-3). Matthew Sooy had five saves for the shutout.
Robert Fishbein had eight saves for the Vikings (0-7).
Lower Cape May Reg. 1, Buena Reg. 1 (OT): Anthony Delgado scored for the Chiefs (6-4-1), and Andrew Weber scored for the Caper Tigers (5-2-2). Geoff Blasberg had nine saves for Buena.
Girls volleyball
No. 8 Pinelands Regional 2, Lacey Township 1: The Wildcats (9-2), No. 8 in the Elite 11, won by game scores of 25-22, 21-25 and 25-13.
Bailey Lawrence had 12 assists, nine service points and three aces. Caitlyn Downes had 10 digs, an ace and six service points. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 11 assists, four digs, four service points and two aces. Emilia Savich had nine kills and six digs. Jayne Wilkinson had eight kills. Olivia Benson had six kills and three digs.
No further information was available for the Lions (0-12).
Mainland Regional 2, OLMA 0: The Mustangs remained undefeated (6-0), winning by game scores of 25-16 and 25-10. No further information was available from Mainland.
OLMA fell to 5-4 on the season and was led by Lara Barrasso with two kills and two aces, and by Madison Palek with a kill and two blocks. Ivy Jaep had three digs an an assist.
Cedar Creek 2, St. Joseph 0: The Pirates (8-3) won by scores of 25-11 and 25-8. Madison Mahieu had four kills, Tiernan James added three kills to go along with seven service points, two assists and five aces. Gianna Cox had three kills and seven service points. Sarah Goodrich had 10 assists, 11 service points and four aces.
No information was available about the Wildcats (0-6).
Pleasantville 2, Egg Harbor Township 0: The host Greyhounds won with set scores of 25-15 and 25-20. Jayla Trice led Pleasantville (5-2) with 10 kills and had three digs, nine service points and three aces. Araceli Martinez added four kills, seven digs, nine service points and four aces. Faith Gracia contributed four digs and 13 assists, and Ashley Barohona had four kills, four blocks and three service points. EHT fell to 5-5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.