Southern defeats EHT in volleyball playoffs: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Egg Harbor Township 2-0 Monday in a South Jersey Group IV first- round match.
The set scores were 25-7 and 25-5.
The second-seeded Rams improved to 14-1 on the season. EHT ended at 2-7.
Southern will host 10th-seeded Washington Township on Wednesday in a quarterfinal match at a time to be determined.
Southern’s Rachael Pharo led with seven kills, and Stephanie Soares had 15 assists. Madison Gellis had nine service points and four aces.
South Jersey Group III
Clearview Reg. 2, Hammonton 0
Sixth-seeded Clearview (8-4) had set wins of 25-13 and 25-10.
For No. 11 Hammonton (1-6), Tiffany Paretti and Annabella Peretti each had four kills.
Regular season
Donovan Catholic 2, Pinelands Reg. 0
Donovan Catholic (7-1) won by scores of 25-18 and 25-18. For Pinelands (6-3), Ciara Rheiner and Olivia Anderson each had six kills, and Abigale Wood and Carly Brunke each had 11 digs.
Girls golf
Mustangs at Red Devil
Mainland Regional golfers Madeline Kent, Isabella Ruzzo and Elizabeth Ong participated in the Red Devil 18-hole Tournament on Monday at Copper Hill Country Club.
Ruzzo, a sophomore, shot a 95, Kent, a senior, scored a 103, and Ong, a freshman, shot a 111.
Golf
Cape May Tech 188, Vineland 258
At Union League National (par 35)
V—Al Nanni 50, Lucas Merighi 67, Demitri Papaliin 69, Trevor Femicio 72.
CMT—David Wurtz 41, Jonathan Neiman 49, Gavin Clark 53, Alyssa Hicks 45.
Records—V 0-1; CMT 1-0.
