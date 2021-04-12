 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern defeats EHT in volleyball playoffs: Roundup
0 comments

Southern defeats EHT in volleyball playoffs: Roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivevolleyball.jpg

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Egg Harbor Township 2-0 Monday in a South Jersey Group IV first- round match.

The set scores were 25-7 and 25-5.

The second-seeded Rams improved to 14-1 on the season. EHT ended at 2-7.

Southern will host 10th-seeded Washington Township on Wednesday in a quarterfinal match at a time to be determined.

Southern’s Rachael Pharo led with seven kills, and Stephanie Soares had 15 assists. Madison Gellis had nine service points and four aces.

South Jersey Group III

Clearview Reg. 2, Hammonton 0

Sixth-seeded Clearview (8-4) had set wins of 25-13 and 25-10.

For No. 11 Hammonton (1-6), Tiffany Paretti and Annabella Peretti each had four kills.

Regular season

Donovan Catholic 2, Pinelands Reg. 0

Donovan Catholic (7-1) won by scores of 25-18 and 25-18. For Pinelands (6-3), Ciara Rheiner and Olivia Anderson each had six kills, and Abigale Wood and Carly Brunke each had 11 digs.

Girls golf

Mustangs at Red Devil

Mainland Regional golfers Madeline Kent, Isabella Ruzzo and Elizabeth Ong participated in the Red Devil 18-hole Tournament on Monday at Copper Hill Country Club.

Ruzzo, a sophomore, shot a 95, Kent, a senior, scored a 103, and Ong, a freshman, shot a 111.

Golf

Cape May Tech 188, Vineland 258

At Union League National (par 35)

V—Al Nanni 50, Lucas Merighi 67, Demitri Papaliin 69, Trevor Femicio 72.

CMT—David Wurtz 41, Jonathan Neiman 49, Gavin Clark 53, Alyssa Hicks 45.

Records—V 0-1; CMT 1-0.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News