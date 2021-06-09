Southern boys volleyball wins 11th S.J. title

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team won the state South Jersey championship Wednesday.
The Rams topped Jackson Memorial 2-0, winning with set scores of 25-11 and 25-20. Southern (29-1) will play Hunterdon Central in a state semifinal Thursday at a site yet to be determined as of Wednesday night.
Dylan Lockwood led the Rams with 20 assists to go with three kills, three blocks and four digs. Tommy Deakyne ked the Rams with nine kills. Keith Jeranek had five kills, and Ethan Case had eight digs and seven service points. Philip Gallina added nine digs and seven service points.
It is the 11th straight South title for the Rams. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the sectional bracket began in 2010, the Rams have won it each year. Southern also won the state championship in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Last season, they lost to Fair Lawn in three sets in the semifinals.
Girls lacrosse
S.J. Group III semifinals
(1) Moorestown 18, (4) Ocean City 5: Katie Buck led top-seeded Moorestown (15-2) with five goalsz to go with two assists. Margaret Lawler scored three, Dylan Silar had three goals and an assist, and Libby Hock scored twice and added two assists.
For the fourth-seeded Red Raiders (12-4), Racheli Levy-Smith scored twice. Summer Reimet, Alexis Smallwood and Delainey Sutley each scored, and Ally Leeds added an assist.
Moorestown will host third-seeded Shawnee in the final at 1 p.m. Thursday.
State boys lacrosse finals postponed
The Ocean City and Southern Regional high school boys lacrosse teams were forced to wait a day to play for state championships.
Both teams, playing in separate South Jersey finals, had their Wednesday games postponed to Thursday due to weather. Ocean City will play at 5 p.m. vs. Chatham in the state Group III final at Shore Regional H.S. Southern will face Hunterdon Central at 7:30 at Hopewell Valley.
The Red Raiders are coming off the first sectional title in program history when it beat Shawnee 9-6 on Monday. Southern was dominant in its title game, beating Monroe Township 14-4.
State Non-Public B quarterfinals
From Monday
Montclair Kimberley 18, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 5: Adrianna Dodge scored twice and finished with two ground controls for the Villagers (8-9). Fiona Lockhart led with three ground controls and scored once. Rylie Gemberling and Mina Lockhart each scored once.
Montclair Kimberley (15-5) will play in the semifinals Thursday.
Softball
S.J. Group I semifinals
(2) Gloucester 7, (3) Buena Reg. 6: Madison Hand singled, doubled, scored two runs and drove in one for the Chiefs (15-7). Kendal Bryant doubled, homered, scored twice and drove in three runs. Adrianna Cortes had two hits. Gloucester improved to 20-6.
Other games
From Monday
Cedar Creek 13, Millville 3: Olivia Catalina scored three runs, hit twice and drove in two runs to lead the Pirates in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
The Pirates and the Thunderbolts each ended their regular season and the division title. Both were 18-3 against divisional opponents.
Cedar Creek scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor D’Attilio drove in four runs and tripled. Abby Gunnels and Chasedy Johnson each scored twice. Liz Martin earned the win, striking out nine in six innings.
Cedar Creek is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Millville finished its season 13-4. Olivia Stetler went 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs and a homer. Ella Gamber and Kylie Jacquet also added hits.
Boys tennis
From Monday
St. Augustine 4, Cedar Creek 1
Singles: Vince Coiro SA d. Sean Snyder 6-3, 6-2; Tanner Roth SA d. Chase Blanchard 6-2, 6-3; Vincent Polistina SA d. Oscar Perez 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Cameron Compare-Santino Casale SA d. Kyle O’Connor-Lorenzo Fortunato 6-3, 6-0; Shane Houck-Chris Lam CC d. Nathaniel Paradela-Warren Garland 6-4, 6-4
Records: St. Augustine 14-5; Cedar Creek 8-9
Millville 5, Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Brett Bower 6-0; Andrew Crain d. 6-0; Nicolas Meehan won by forfeit
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy, Millville won by forfeit; Parker Swift-Shawn McCarthy won by forfeit.
Records: Millville 19-4; Wildwood Catholic 2-14.
Pinelands Reg. 5, Donovan Catholic 3
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Michael Boynton 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak d. David Boynton 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Jayce Carnes-Daniel Rush 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Falduto-John Staino won by forfeit
