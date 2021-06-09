Southern boys volleyball wins 11th S.J. title

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team won the state South Jersey championship Wednesday.

The Rams topped Jackson Memorial 2-0, winning with set scores of 25-11 and 25-20. Southern (29-1) will play Hunterdon Central in a state semifinal Thursday at a site yet to be determined as of Wednesday night.

Dylan Lockwood led the Rams with 20 assists to go with three kills, three blocks and four digs. Tommy Deakyne ked the Rams with nine kills. Keith Jeranek had five kills, and Ethan Case had eight digs and seven service points. Philip Gallina added nine digs and seven service points.

It is the 11th straight South title for the Rams. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the sectional bracket began in 2010, the Rams have won it each year. Southern also won the state championship in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Last season, they lost to Fair Lawn in three sets in the semifinals.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group III semifinals