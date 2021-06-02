Southern boys volleyball advances to quarterfinals: High school roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team beat Pinelands Regional 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the South Jersey quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Rams won 25-9, 25-19 and improved to 26-1. Pinelands fell to 12-9.
Dylan Lockwood led the Rams in assists with 13 to go with three digs and five service points. Tommy Deakyne had nine kills, four service points and three digs. Lucas Kean had four kills and two digs.
The top-seeded Rams will face No. 8 Lacey Township on Friday in a quarterfinal matchup.
Regular season
St. Augustine Prep 2, Hammonton 0: The Hermits won 25-10, 25-21 in a nonplayoff game. No other information for the Hermits (5-14) was available.
Hammonton’s Aiden Nicholls had six kills and four digs, and Francesco Angelastro had four digs and five assists. The Blue Devils fell to 1-14.
Baseball
S.J. Group I first round
(11) Cape May Tech 3, (6) Buena Reg. 1: The Hawks upset the Chiefs and will play the winner of No. 3 Paulsboro and No. 14 Wildwood in the quarterfinals.
S.J. Group III first round
(7) Lacey Township 4, (10) Toms River South 3: Lacey (11-8) scored in the bottom of the eighth inning. Michael Todaro went 2 for 4, including the winning RBI. Josh Fracasso had two hits and an RBI, and Jacob Bowles pitched five innings, allowing a run on three hits and striking out three.
T.R. South fell to 9-11. Lacey will face No. 2 Ocean City in the quarterfinals.
(2) Ocean City 10, (15) Camden Tech 0: The Red Raiders (15-7) scored four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth and won by the 10-run rule. Tom Finnegan pitched a five-inning, complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out nine. He also went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Joe Repetti singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Matt Nunan homered and drove in two runs. James Manchini doubled and drove in two runs. The Red Raiders will face Lacey in the next round.
Other games
St. Joseph Academy 5, King’s Christian 2: Brock Mercado singled twice and drove in two runs, and Ty Mercado had three hits for the Wildcats (17-5). Gage Ambruster singled and drove in two runs. Jimmy Mantuano allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out one.
The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the South Jersey Non-Public B tournament and will play the winner of No. 7 Immaculata and No. 10 Doane Academy on Friday.
Softball
S.J. Non-Public B first round
(10) Holy Spirit 17, (7) Timothy Christian 3: Aly Rymas singled, tripled, scored three runs and drove in two for the Spartans. Lily Hagan was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Sophia Pasquale singled, drove in two runs and scored three runs, and Taylor Timek added three runs scored. Rymas pitched a six-inning complete game, allowing three runs, one earned, and striking out 12.
The 10th-seeded Spartans (5-14) will face No. 2 Gill St. Bernard’s in the second round Monday.
Other games
Jackson Liberty 17, Barnegat 7: Gabriella Giaconia singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Bengals (8-11). Julianna Cannizzaro had two singles and two runs scored. Jamison Hogan hit a double, and Michelle Watts had a hit and two RBIs. Jackson Liberty improved to 12-9.
Girls lacrosse
Haddon Height 25, Cedar Creek 9: Abby Winterbottom had three goals and two assists to lead the Pirates (1-12). Mia McColl scored twice and added two assists, and Gianna Thoms had two goals and an assist. Cierre Sansone scored and had an assist, Ashlee Catona scored, and Carlene Mains added an assist. Haddon Heights improved to 14-4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.