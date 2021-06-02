Southern boys volleyball advances to quarterfinals: High school roundup

(7) Lacey Township 4, (10) Toms River South 3: Lacey (11-8) scored in the bottom of the eighth inning. Michael Todaro went 2 for 4, including the winning RBI. Josh Fracasso had two hits and an RBI, and Jacob Bowles pitched five innings, allowing a run on three hits and striking out three.

T.R. South fell to 9-11. Lacey will face No. 2 Ocean City in the quarterfinals.

(2) Ocean City 10, (15) Camden Tech 0: The Red Raiders (15-7) scored four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth and won by the 10-run rule. Tom Finnegan pitched a five-inning, complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out nine. He also went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Joe Repetti singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Matt Nunan homered and drove in two runs. James Manchini doubled and drove in two runs. The Red Raiders will face Lacey in the next round.

Other games

St. Joseph Academy 5, King’s Christian 2: Brock Mercado singled twice and drove in two runs, and Ty Mercado had three hits for the Wildcats (17-5). Gage Ambruster singled and drove in two runs. Jimmy Mantuano allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out one.