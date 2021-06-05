Southern boys take South Jersey Group IV track and field championship; EHT 3rd

The Southern Regional High School boys track and field team captured the South Jersey Group IV team title Saturday with 82 points.
Rancocas Valley was second with 79.75 points. Egg Harbor Township was third with 76.75. The fate of the three programs were decided by the last event of the meet— the javelin.
When the competition ended, EHT coaches and athletes embraced the Rams’ coaching staff and athletes and congratulated them on a hard-fought meet.
Millville senior Mike Parmer won the Group IV javelin with a toss of 166 feet, 9 inches.
The two-day meet started Friday and ended Saturday at Tom Brown Field on the campus of Washington Township High School. Group I also competed.
Jackson Braddock won the 3,200-meter run Saturday in a meet-record 8 minutes, 55.46 seconds.
He also was second in the 800 run (1:53.18).
“The whole year, all winter and spring long, this was a goal coming in,” Southern coach Scott Baker said. “We knew we had a team coming in that could possibly do it. It’s just, going through all this COVID stuff, losing kids for awhile and bringing them back, it was a battle.
“They worked hard. I’ve never seen a team like this before. From our seniors down to a freshman, they are all in it to win it, and it’s been awesome all year so far.”
Baker called his team “a true track and field team” because the Rams are strong across the board.
It showed.
Southern was not in the mix for the team title most of Friday as the field events were canceled due to lightning strikes and rain in the area.
On Saturday, Fabian Gonzalez won the discus (182 feet) and Angel Santiago won the pole vault (13-3) and the shot put (56-6).
Hank Gallacher was fourth in the javelin (161-3), and Gavin Lum took fourth in the 400 hurdles (57.37).
Michael Chanda, Jake Harrison, Andrew Bowker and Timothy Sincavage finished second in the 4x800 in 8:00.71.
Harrison, Chanda, Dominic Plesniarski and Andrew Falletta finished third in the 4x400 (3:26.79).
“Our field just dominated (Saturday),” Baker said. “Egg Harbor is an amazing team, so I knew that we had two guys in the finals in javelin (Gallacher and Nicholas Fabrizzio) and we had to be ahead of (EHT and Rancocas Valley) to win. We had to stay ahead of them.
Gallacher and Fabrizzio did just that, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
“I just wish I could keep these guys around forever,” Baker said. “They are an awesome bunch.”
Parmer’s first sectional title
Millville’s Mike Parmer was the last athlete to throw in the finals of the Group IV javelin.
It was worth the wait.
“It feels great,” he said.
His toss of 166-9 was top-25 in the state this season, according to MileSplit. It was also his first sectional title.
“First, I have to give credit to God. Without him, this wouldn’t be possible,” Parmer said. “I have to thank my coach (Dennis Thomas). He practices with me day-in and day-out.
“Coach Thomas always gives me motivation. My teammates motivate me. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. And that’s who I think about while I’m throwing. I do it for my team.”
PHOTOS South Jersey Track and Field Championships at Washington Township
Egg Harbor Township's Aaron Bullock finished second in the boys South Jersey Group IV high jump competition.
Millville High School junior Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump competition on Saturday morning at Washington Township.
Southern Regional's Maria Mezzo finished second in the South Jersey Group IV girls pole vault competition on Saturday morning.
Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township senior, finished second in the South Jersey Group IV boys triple jump competition with a mark of 44-9.50.
Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township senior, finished second in the South Jersey Group IV boys triple jump competition with a mark of 44-9.50.
Egg Harbor Township’s Aaron Bullock finished second in the boys South Jersey Group IV high jump competition.
Millville junior Leah Ellis competes in the South Jersey Group IV girls 100-meter hurdles race on Saturday.
Millville junior Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump competition on Saturday morning.
Spectators packed the stands of Washington Township High School for the South Jersey Groups I and IV track and field sectionals Saturday.
