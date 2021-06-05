 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern boys take South Jersey Group IV track and field championship; EHT 3rd
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Southern boys take South Jersey Group IV track and field championship; EHT 3rd

{{featured_button_text}}
Southern boys track team

The Southern Regional High School boys track and field team celebrates its South Jersey Group IV championship Saturday at Washington Township.

 PATRICK MULRANEN, Staff Writer

The Southern Regional High School boys track and field team captured the South Jersey Group IV team title Saturday with 82 points.

Rancocas Valley was second with 79.75 points. Egg Harbor Township was third with 76.75. The fate of the three programs were decided by the last event of the meet— the javelin.

When the competition ended, EHT coaches and athletes embraced the Rams’ coaching staff and athletes and congratulated them on a hard-fought meet.

Millville senior Mike Parmer won the Group IV javelin with a toss of 166 feet, 9 inches.

The two-day meet started Friday and ended Saturday at Tom Brown Field on the campus of Washington Township High School. Group I also competed.

Jackson Braddock won the 3,200-meter run Saturday in a meet-record 8 minutes, 55.46 seconds.

He also was second in the 800 run (1:53.18).

“The whole year, all winter and spring long, this was a goal coming in,” Southern coach Scott Baker said. “We knew we had a team coming in that could possibly do it. It’s just, going through all this COVID stuff, losing kids for awhile and bringing them back, it was a battle.

“They worked hard. I’ve never seen a team like this before. From our seniors down to a freshman, they are all in it to win it, and it’s been awesome all year so far.”

Baker called his team “a true track and field team” because the Rams are strong across the board.

It showed.

Southern was not in the mix for the team title most of Friday as the field events were canceled due to lightning strikes and rain in the area.

On Saturday, Fabian Gonzalez won the discus (182 feet) and Angel Santiago won the pole vault (13-3) and the shot put (56-6).

Hank Gallacher was fourth in the javelin (161-3), and Gavin Lum took fourth in the 400 hurdles (57.37).

Michael Chanda, Jake Harrison, Andrew Bowker and Timothy Sincavage finished second in the 4x800 in 8:00.71.

Harrison, Chanda, Dominic Plesniarski and Andrew Falletta finished third in the 4x400 (3:26.79).

“Our field just dominated (Saturday),” Baker said. “Egg Harbor is an amazing team, so I knew that we had two guys in the finals in javelin (Gallacher and Nicholas Fabrizzio) and we had to be ahead of (EHT and Rancocas Valley) to win. We had to stay ahead of them.

Gallacher and Fabrizzio did just that, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

“I just wish I could keep these guys around forever,” Baker said. “They are an awesome bunch.”

Parmer’s first sectional title

Millville’s Mike Parmer was the last athlete to throw in the finals of the Group IV javelin.

It was worth the wait.

“It feels great,” he said.

His toss of 166-9 was top-25 in the state this season, according to MileSplit. It was also his first sectional title.

“First, I have to give credit to God. Without him, this wouldn’t be possible,” Parmer said. “I have to thank my coach (Dennis Thomas). He practices with me day-in and day-out.

“Coach Thomas always gives me motivation. My teammates motivate me. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. And that’s who I think about while I’m throwing. I do it for my team.”

PHOTOS South Jersey Track and Field Championships at Washington Township

Leah Ellis long jump

Leah Ellis long jump

  • ERIN GRUGAN Photos, FOR THE PRESS
  • 0

Millville High School junior Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump competition on Saturday morning at Washington Township.

Fans at S.J. track championships

Fans at S.J. track championships

  • ERIN GRUGAN, FOR THE PRESS
  • 0

Spectators packed the stands of Washington Township High School for the South Jersey Groups I and IV track and field sectionals Saturday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen:

609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News