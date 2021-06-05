Southern boys take South Jersey Group IV track and field championship; EHT 3rd

The Southern Regional High School boys track and field team captured the South Jersey Group IV team title Saturday with 82 points.

Rancocas Valley was second with 79.75 points. Egg Harbor Township was third with 76.75. The fate of the three programs were decided by the last event of the meet— the javelin.

When the competition ended, EHT coaches and athletes embraced the Rams’ coaching staff and athletes and congratulated them on a hard-fought meet.

Millville senior Mike Parmer won the Group IV javelin with a toss of 166 feet, 9 inches.

The two-day meet started Friday and ended Saturday at Tom Brown Field on the campus of Washington Township High School. Group I also competed.

Jackson Braddock won the 3,200-meter run Saturday in a meet-record 8 minutes, 55.46 seconds.

He also was second in the 800 run (1:53.18).

“The whole year, all winter and spring long, this was a goal coming in,” Southern coach Scott Baker said. “We knew we had a team coming in that could possibly do it. It’s just, going through all this COVID stuff, losing kids for awhile and bringing them back, it was a battle.