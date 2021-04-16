Southern boys lacrosse team looking to build off 2019 success

Southern features one of the best defenses it’s ever had, Pampalone said. The 16th-year coach said other strengths are a top-tier goaltender in Tyler Sininsky, team chemistry, athleticism and the ability to push transition.

Committee echoed that.

“Everyone up and down the board can run up and down the field, and you can count on everyone on the roster to do their job,” Committee said.

Southern advanced to at least the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals in each season since 2012, including the semifinals in 2017 and 2019. Southern won the sectional title in 2013 and 2014.

The Rams were a very young team in 2019 and, missing the chance to repeat that success in 2020 was difficult, especially as it forced the Rams to sit on a tough loss in the semifinals for almost two years.

“It has been tremendously hard. A lot of these guys played in that game,” said Pampalone, noting that the 2019 team consisted mostly of freshmen and sophomores. “We were gearing up to get back there, maybe even further.”

Pampalone, who is also the boys basketball coach at Southern, noted he will have butterflies in the first game of the season after not having coached lacrosse since 2019.