Southern boys keep rolling with win over Toms River South

The Southern Regional High School boys basketball team, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, beat Toms River South 51-43 on Wednesday in a Shore Conference matchup.
Jay Silva had a team-leading 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three assists for the Rams (6-1), who have won six consecutive games.
Luke Infurna scored 11. Jaden Anthony scored nine, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists. Nick Devane scored six and grabbed five rebounds. Tristan Arthur scored three, Nick Desiderio four and Nolan Schubiger two.
Jack Huber led Toms River South (3-6) with 10 points.
Southern: 10 11 18 12 — 51
TRS: 5 11 12 15 — 43
Girls basketball
From Wednesday
Southern Reg. 43,
Toms River South 34
Summer Davis led the Rams (2-5) with a game-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Molly Ciliberto scored five, Sarah Lally four, Corinne Spina three and Casey McBride one.
Kelle Anwander and Emma Wagner each scored 11 for Toms River South (2-6).
TR South: 9 7 11 7 — 34
Southern: 15 10 11 7 — 43
Deptford 54,
Cumberland Reg. 28
The Spartans improved to 3-4. The Colts fell to 0-9. Deptford led 30-13 at halftime. No further information was available.
Deptford: 13 17 11 13 — 54
Cumberland: 6 7 7 8 — 28
Girls bowling
ACIT 3,
Deptford 1
Deptford: high game: Paige Clegg 212; high series: Paige Clegg 579.
ACIT: high game: Grace Foster 257; high series: Grace Foster 569.
Records: D 4-5; ACIT 5-1.
Boys bowling
GCIT 3,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
EHT: high game - Nick Fortis 239; high series - Nick Fortis 586.
GCIT: high game - Anthony Malesich 245; high series - 623.
Records: EHT 3-1; GCIT 8-0-1.
Deptford 3,
ACIT 1
Deptford: high game - Brendon Ault 234; high series - 631.
ACIT: high game - Leo Raebiger 224; high series - Leo Raebiger 532.
Coed swimming
From Wednesday
Holy Spirit 90,
Buena Reg. 70
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—BR (Veronica Butler, Miles Marcello-Tubertini, Aiden Santoro, Jackson Marcello-Tubertini) 2:09
200 Freestyle—Aidan Santoro BR 2:21
200 IM—Jackson Marcelio-Tubertine BR 2:28
50 Freestyle—Eric Roman HS 27.18
100 Butterfly—Santoro BR 1:00
100 Freestyle—Sean Burns HS 59.23
500 Freestyle—Phil Seeger HS 6:09
200 Freestyle Relay—HS (Burns Roman Seeger, Michael Gaguski) 1:52.21
100 Backstroke—Victoria Butler BR 1.16
100 Breaststroke—M. Marcelii-Tunertine BR 1:21
400 Freestyle Relay—HS (Seeger, Burns, Elle Summers, Cassidy Ross) 4:24
