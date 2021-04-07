Southern beats previously undefeated Pinelands on Senior Day

Stephanie Soares finished with a game-high 20 assists to lead the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over previously undefeated Pinelands Regional in a Shore Conference nondivision match Wednesday.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-14.

It was Senior Day for the Rams, who improved to 12-1. Southern has now won two matches in a row after suffering a tough loss to Cherokee on Saturday.

Soares also had four service points and three aces Wednesday. Rachael Pharo led Southern with 11 kills and six digs. Emma Gildea had nine service points and two kills. Erin Alegre had eight service points, two digs and two aces. Adrianna Conforti had seven service points. Regina Ingling had three service points and three digs.

For Pinelands, Carly Brunke had eight digs, four service points and two aces. Abigale Wood had five digs. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had three assists. Ciara Rheiner had three kills. Olivia Anderson had four kills and three digs. The Wildcats (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

Toms River East 2,

Lacey Twp. 0