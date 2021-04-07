Southern beats previously undefeated Pinelands on Senior Day

Stephanie Soares finished with a game-high 20 assists to lead the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over previously undefeated Pinelands Regional in a Shore Conference nondivision match Wednesday.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-14.
It was Senior Day for the Rams, who improved to 12-1. Southern has now won two matches in a row after suffering a tough loss to Cherokee on Saturday.
Soares also had four service points and three aces Wednesday. Rachael Pharo led Southern with 11 kills and six digs. Emma Gildea had nine service points and two kills. Erin Alegre had eight service points, two digs and two aces. Adrianna Conforti had seven service points. Regina Ingling had three service points and three digs.
For Pinelands, Carly Brunke had eight digs, four service points and two aces. Abigale Wood had five digs. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had three assists. Ciara Rheiner had three kills. Olivia Anderson had four kills and three digs. The Wildcats (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Toms River East 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Lochlyn Martin led with 12 digs for Lacey (0-10). Kaitlyn Sabat had five digs, four kills and two service points. Reece Coon and Mackenzie Horahan each had four service points. Horahan added two aces and two digs. Lacey McKim finished with eight assists and five digs. Emily Hauptvogel had three digs, three service points, two aces and two kills.
For Toms River East (7-3), Shannon Donaway had 16 assist. Claudia Cosme had 15 digs.
Softball
From Tuesday
Pilgrim Academy 18,
Gloucester Christian 0
Jordan Tavarez pitched a no-hitter for Pilgrim and struck out 13. The Pioneers scored five runs in the third inning as Tavarez, Cheyne Steinman, Addison Smith, Olivia Conforti and Dayna Steinman each drove in a run. Pilgrim had eight hits.
Wrestling
From Tuesday
Schalick/Cumberland 44,
Cedar Creek 18
106—Double forfeit
113—Logan Krowicki CC p. Pedro Chavez 1:49
120—Tyler Thomas CC p. Jacob Currey 2:17
126—David Naylor S/C p. John Hagaman 1:42
132—Charlie Siena S/C d. Alec Murdock 5-1
138—Irving Gandy S/C by forfeit
145—Nathan Hubbard S/C p. Ai' Syan Irizarry 4:30
152—Double forfeit
160—Miguel Perez CC p. Jake Siedlecki 1:05
170—Double forfeit
182—Cole DuBois S/C tf. Clarence Mays 17-1 2:45
195—Khari Boulware S/C by forfeit
220—David Sipowicz S/C by forfeit
285—David Thomas S/C p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam 1:22
Records—S/C 6-3; CC 2-3.
Ocean City 44,
Rancocas Val. Reg. 32
106—Hunter Mullarkey RV p. Jacob Melini :51
113—Anthony LaSala RV p. Jackson Smith :35
120—Aiden Leypoldt p. Yasin Carter 1:58
126—Giuseppe Notte RV p. Jake Myers :25
132—Liam Cupit OC p. Francesco Notte 2:43
138—Austin Craft RV tf. James Picinich 15-0 3:40
145—Jayden Gonzalez RV p. Ryan Callahan 1:19
152—Charley Cossaboone OC p. Jase Deiter 1:45
160—Jacob Wilson OC d. Renaldo King 7-1
170—Joey Garcia OC p. Christofer Peterson 1:51
182—Connor Bauman RV d. Sam Williams 13-7
195—Nick Bell OC p. Ta'Kai Knox 3:33
220—Aiden Fisher OC p. Ryan Grimshaw 5:05
285—Matt Christy OC p. Hunter Matthews 1:59 (OC unsportsmanlike conduct -1)
Records—OC 4-5; RV 8-2.
