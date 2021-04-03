 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern beats Jackson Memorial, earns at least share of Shore South A title
0 comments

Southern beats Jackson Memorial, earns at least share of Shore South A title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivewrestlingholder

The Southern Regional High School wrestling team defeated Jackson Memorial 51-18 in a Shore Conference A South Division meet Saturday. With the win, the Rams clinched at least a share of the division title.

Southern won six bouts by pin, including those by Conor Collins at 113 in 41 seconds and Eddie Hummel at 145 in 3 minutes, 48 seconds. Nate Bischoff earned a 6-0 decision at 152.

Tyler Chase won a 4-3 decision at 182.

Match began at 160

106—Jason Seda JM md. Dylan Verge, 10-0 113—Conor Collins S p. Jax Taibl, 0:41

120—Brett Blaess JM tf. Tyler Verge (16-0, 4:28)

126—Kael Huxford JM d. Kellen Bischoff, 6-0

132—Matt Henrich S tf. Andrew Cennamo (17-1, 3:24)

138—Matt Brielmeier S md. George Ebid, 16-7

145—Eddie Hummel S p. Nick Bello, 3:48

152—Nate Bischoff S d. Nick White, 6-0

160—Cole Velardi S p. Luke Hamann, 0:33

170—Rob Lagravenis JM p. Collin French, 5:00

182—Tyler Chase S d. Mike Rauch, 4-3

195—Stephen Jennings S p. Paul Novello, 3:15

220—Reilly O’Boyle S p. Lucas Stahlnecker, 1:26

285—Patrick Fulginiti S p. Ryan Noble, 0: 38.

Records—Southern 8-2; Jackson Memorial 5-4.

Lower Cape May Reg. 45,

Audubon 33

106—Lucas Stinger A p. Joseph DeLong, 2:30 113—Blaise LaFrance A by forfeit

120—Joseph Monteferrante A by forfeit

126—Allen Lemmon LCM Rocco Nocce, 4:36 132—Matt Harris LCM John Scoleri, 1:33

138—Kurt Pechmann A p. David Tosto, 1:24

145—Taylor Donnelly A d. Devon Bohn, 4-2

152—Michael Castellano LCM d. over Thomas Battillo, 6-2

160—Christian Campanaro LCM p. Elijah Lozado, 2:28

170—Connor Eckel LCM p. Aiden McGuckin, 2:46

182—Sean Connelly LCM p. Jerry Ortiz, 0:19

195—Marcus Hebron LCM p. Samuel Myers, 2:39

220—Shane Whitney Lower p. Jacob Jordan, 2:09

285—Jeffery Jordan A p. Matthew Craig, 0:52 Records—NA.

Girls volleyball

Cherokee 2,

Southern Reg. 1

Cherokee won 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, handing the Rams their first loss of the season.

For the Rams (10-1), Stephanie Soares led with 29 assists, eight service points, seven digs and three kills.

Also for the Rams, Rachael Pharo had 13 kills and 10 digs. Jordyn Hamlin had 15 digs, 10 kills and five service points.

Regina Ingling had six digs and six service points, and Emma Gildea finished with four kills.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News