Southern beats Jackson Memorial, earns at least share of Shore South A title

The Southern Regional High School wrestling team defeated Jackson Memorial 51-18 in a Shore Conference A South Division meet Saturday. With the win, the Rams clinched at least a share of the division title.
Southern won six bouts by pin, including those by Conor Collins at 113 in 41 seconds and Eddie Hummel at 145 in 3 minutes, 48 seconds. Nate Bischoff earned a 6-0 decision at 152.
Tyler Chase won a 4-3 decision at 182.
Match began at 160
106—Jason Seda JM md. Dylan Verge, 10-0 113—Conor Collins S p. Jax Taibl, 0:41
120—Brett Blaess JM tf. Tyler Verge (16-0, 4:28)
126—Kael Huxford JM d. Kellen Bischoff, 6-0
132—Matt Henrich S tf. Andrew Cennamo (17-1, 3:24)
138—Matt Brielmeier S md. George Ebid, 16-7
145—Eddie Hummel S p. Nick Bello, 3:48
152—Nate Bischoff S d. Nick White, 6-0
160—Cole Velardi S p. Luke Hamann, 0:33
170—Rob Lagravenis JM p. Collin French, 5:00
182—Tyler Chase S d. Mike Rauch, 4-3
195—Stephen Jennings S p. Paul Novello, 3:15
220—Reilly O’Boyle S p. Lucas Stahlnecker, 1:26
285—Patrick Fulginiti S p. Ryan Noble, 0: 38.
Records—Southern 8-2; Jackson Memorial 5-4.
Lower Cape May Reg. 45,
Audubon 33
106—Lucas Stinger A p. Joseph DeLong, 2:30 113—Blaise LaFrance A by forfeit
120—Joseph Monteferrante A by forfeit
126—Allen Lemmon LCM Rocco Nocce, 4:36 132—Matt Harris LCM John Scoleri, 1:33
138—Kurt Pechmann A p. David Tosto, 1:24
145—Taylor Donnelly A d. Devon Bohn, 4-2
152—Michael Castellano LCM d. over Thomas Battillo, 6-2
160—Christian Campanaro LCM p. Elijah Lozado, 2:28
170—Connor Eckel LCM p. Aiden McGuckin, 2:46
182—Sean Connelly LCM p. Jerry Ortiz, 0:19
195—Marcus Hebron LCM p. Samuel Myers, 2:39
220—Shane Whitney Lower p. Jacob Jordan, 2:09
285—Jeffery Jordan A p. Matthew Craig, 0:52 Records—NA.
Girls volleyball
Cherokee 2,
Southern Reg. 1
Cherokee won 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, handing the Rams their first loss of the season.
For the Rams (10-1), Stephanie Soares led with 29 assists, eight service points, seven digs and three kills.
Also for the Rams, Rachael Pharo had 13 kills and 10 digs. Jordyn Hamlin had 15 digs, 10 kills and five service points.
Regina Ingling had six digs and six service points, and Emma Gildea finished with four kills.
