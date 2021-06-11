Southern beats Fair Lawn, advances to state finals

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team overcame dropping the first set to advance to the state championship.
Dylan Lockwood led with 30 assists to go with six digs and six service points to lead the Rams to a 2-1 victory over Fair Lawn in the state tournament semifinals Friday.
The Rams (30-1) won 19-25, 25-16, 25-16.
Ethan Case led with 17 digs. He added 11 service points and a team-leading five aces for Southern. Tommy Deakyne led with 16 kills to go with three digs and three service points. Lucas Kean finished with eight kills. Angelo Addiego and Philip Gallina added seven service points.
Southern led 13-11 in the third set before calling a timeout. The Rams closed it out on a 12-5 run.
Southern, which won the state South and Shore Conference titles, will travel to top-seeded Old Bridge (21-2) for the state finals Monday.
