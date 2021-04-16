Southern advances to S.J. Group IV volleyball final: Roundup

Stephanie Soares finished with a team-leading 28 assists to lead the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over third-seeded Williamstown in the South Jersey Group IV semifinals Friday.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-17.

Soares added six digs and five service points. Madison Gellis finished with 14 digs for the Rams (16-1). Hailea Krause had 13 kills. Rachael Pharo had 11 kills, five digs and five service points. Regina Ingling had eight digs.

Emma Gildea added 10 service points, three digs, three aces and two kills.

Southern will take on the winner of fourth-seeded Cherry Hill East and top-seeded Cherokee for the championship Monday.

South Jersey Group III semifinals

(2) Toms River South 2, (3) Absegami 0

Toms River South (11-4) won 25-5, 25-13.

Erin Maguire led Toms River South with 13 assists, seven digs, two kills and an ace.