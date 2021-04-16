Southern advances to S.J. Group IV volleyball final: Roundup

Stephanie Soares finished with a team-leading 28 assists to lead the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over third-seeded Williamstown in the South Jersey Group IV semifinals Friday.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-17.
Soares added six digs and five service points. Madison Gellis finished with 14 digs for the Rams (16-1). Hailea Krause had 13 kills. Rachael Pharo had 11 kills, five digs and five service points. Regina Ingling had eight digs.
Emma Gildea added 10 service points, three digs, three aces and two kills.
Southern will take on the winner of fourth-seeded Cherry Hill East and top-seeded Cherokee for the championship Monday.
South Jersey Group III semifinals
(2) Toms River South 2, (3) Absegami 0
Toms River South (11-4) won 25-5, 25-13.
Erin Maguire led Toms River South with 13 assists, seven digs, two kills and an ace.
Kelle Anwander had six kills, five digs and four blocks. Jordyn Motyka had six aces and three digs. Alexa McEwan had five aces, four kills and four digs.
Absegami fell to 9-3.
Toms River South will travel to top-seeded Shawnee for the championship Monday.
South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals
(7) Rutgers Prep 2, (3) Our Lady of Mercy 0
Rutgers Prep (5-7) won 25-18, 25-15 and will travel to top-seeded Mother Seton for the title match Monday
The Villagers, who had won three in a row, finished the season 9-4.
From Thursday
Regular season
Mainland Reg. 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Mustangs (8-4) won 25-13, 25-18.
Joelle DuFault led the Caper Tigers (0-8) with four kills and two blocks. Kyra Ridgway had five service points. Audra Sockriter had four digs. Jenna Ziemba had three service points and a dig.
Golf
Mainland Reg. 159, Vineland 232
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)
MR—Evan Goldberg 37, Luca Bongiovanni 40, Riley Mostecki 40, Jake Hennelly 42
V—Alfred Nanni 55, Lucas Merighi 57, Matthew Campanella 58, Trevor Farinaccio 62
Birdies—Goldberg, Bongiovanni (Mainland)
Records—Mainland 2-0; Vineland 1-4
Cape May Tech 181, Wildwood Catholic 210
At Union League National (par 35)
CMT—Alyssa Hicks 43, David Wurtz 44, Jonathan Neiman 46, Gavin Clark 48
WC—Chris Cruz 48 , Kieron Kelly 49, Matty Moretti 55, Josh Bingaman 58
Records—CMT 2-1; Wildwood Catholic 0-1.
Cedar Creek 190, Middle Twp. 199
At Avalon Country Club (par 35)
CC—Liberty Nuttall 46, Justin Cartwright 47, Hunter Stubley 47, Bella Haines 50
MT—Nicky Salfi 40, Jake Riggs 45, Haley Cohn 54, Evan Rinier 60
Eagle—Salfi, Riggs (Middle)
Records—Cedar Creek 3-0; Middle 0-1
Holy Spirit 184, ACIT 200
At Mays Landing Golf Club (par 35)
HS—James Dalzell 34, Bredon Marczyk 47, Nate Vekteris 49, Buddy Mason 54
ACIT—Derek Barnarei 47, Logan Williamson 49, Dylan Williamson 50, Mateo Medina 54
Birdies—Dalzell (2) Holy Spirit
Records—Holy Spirit 1-0; ACIT 0-2
From Thursday
Cumberland Reg. 212, Pennsville 266
At Running Deer Golf Club (par 36)
CR—Brandon Glaspe 42, Gavin Goldsboroug 47, Chase Matish 58, Zachary Swift 65
P—Jake Lackey 60, Josh Brigham 61, Nolan Dowell 68, Alexandra Whitehead 77
Records—Cumberland 1-2; Pennsville 0-1
Lower Cape May Reg. 205, Atlantic City 243
At Cape May National (par 35)
LCM—Carl Hober 48, Randy Duley 51, Zach Bada 53, Kevin Coulter 53
AC—Andrew Latz 45, Paul Swift 60, Hami Asif 68, Mir Khair 70
Records—Lower 1-1; Atlantic City 0-1
