Southen tops Toms River South for 5th straight win: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys basketball team won its fifth straight with a 61-26 win over Toms River South on Monday.

Jaden Anthony scored 10 points and had five rebounds and seven assists. Jake Barbierri contributed 12 for the Rams, and Jay Silva grabbed eight rebounds.

Southern (5-1) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

T.R. South 8 9 5 4 – 26

Southern 13 24 13 11 – 61

TRS – Kwincski 7, Gallo 2, Slack 3, Raymond 3, Ferrigno 2, Citta 3, Huber 4, Migliore 2

SR – Anthony 10, Arthur 2, Desiderio 2, Infurna 9, Barbierri 12, Devane 4, Schubiger 7, Silva 6, Dale 7

No. 2 St. Augustine Prep 69,

Hammonton 49

Matt Delaney scored 26 to lead the Hermits, who are ranked second in the Elite 11. Delaney scored 16 in the first half to help the Hermits build a 30-22 halftime lead.

Keith Palek finished with 17 and Jack Schleicher had nine. Hammonton fell to 3-3.

St. Augustine (6-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

St. Aug. 17 13 17 22 - 69