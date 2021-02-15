Southen tops Toms River South for 5th straight win: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys basketball team won its fifth straight with a 61-26 win over Toms River South on Monday.
Jaden Anthony scored 10 points and had five rebounds and seven assists. Jake Barbierri contributed 12 for the Rams, and Jay Silva grabbed eight rebounds.
Southern (5-1) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
T.R. South 8 9 5 4 – 26
Southern 13 24 13 11 – 61
TRS – Kwincski 7, Gallo 2, Slack 3, Raymond 3, Ferrigno 2, Citta 3, Huber 4, Migliore 2
SR – Anthony 10, Arthur 2, Desiderio 2, Infurna 9, Barbierri 12, Devane 4, Schubiger 7, Silva 6, Dale 7
No. 2 St. Augustine Prep 69,
Hammonton 49
Matt Delaney scored 26 to lead the Hermits, who are ranked second in the Elite 11. Delaney scored 16 in the first half to help the Hermits build a 30-22 halftime lead.
Keith Palek finished with 17 and Jack Schleicher had nine. Hammonton fell to 3-3.
St. Augustine (6-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
St. Aug. 17 13 17 22 - 69
Hamm. 7 15 11 16 – 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 Wildwood Catholic 57,
Atlantic City 47
Marianna Papazoglou scored 31 points to lead Wildwood Catholic.
The Crusaders (7-1) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Sanai Garrison-Macon and Quanirah Cherry-Montague each scored 14 for Atlantic City (1-5).
Atlantic City 7 10 12 18 - 47
Wildw. Cath. 16 17 14 10 – 57
AC – Garrison-Macon 14, Lemons 3, Davis 8, Cherry-Montague 14, Suarez 4, Jackson 4
WC – Gray-Rivera 5; Casiello 8, Papazoglou 31, Murphy 9, McCallion 2, McCabe 2
No. 10 Holy Spirit 70,
Egg Harbor Twp. 40
Kira Murray led Holy Spirit with 23. She sank three 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Spartans took control by outscoring EHT 30-12.
Sophia Pasquale and Fran Fiorio each scored 11 for Spirit. Holy Spirit (4-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. EHT dropped to 3-3.
EHT 12 12 9 7 - 40
Holy Spirit 11 30 18 11 – 70
EHT – A. Zinckgraf 9, K. Zinckgraf 5, Suarez 4, Pomatto 8, Davis 9, Derbyshire 2, Ireland 3
HS – Murray 23, Pasquale 11, Fiorio 11, McLaughlin 7, Murphy 2, Bell 2, Cooke 6, Huber 2, Mastro 2, Keaser 4
No. 3 Mainland Regional 70
Cape May Tech 16
Mainland's Kaitlin Boggs scored all 13 of her points in the first quarter. The Mustangs (6-2) are ranked third in the Elite 11. Ava Mazur had 12 points and Cadence Fitzgerald had 11. Kasey Bretones contributed eight points.
For visiting Cape May Tech, Kennedy Campbell scored six points and Alex Garcia had five.
C.M. Tech 4 0 5 7 - 16
Mainl. Reg. 25 21 12 12 - 70
CMT – Campbell 6, Garcia 5, Pinto 2, Schmucker 3
ML – Schoen 4, Dirks 2, Boggs 13, Fitzgerald 11, Bretones 8, A. Mazur 12, B. Mazur 4, Pontari 2, Stokes 6, Turner 3, Tenaglia 5
From Sunday
Our Lady of Mercy Acad. 71
Hammonton 45
Sydney Prescott scored 16 points and had six assists for OLMA, and Drew Coyle had 15 points and five steals. The Villagers (5-1) are ranked ninth in the Elite 11.
Ava Divello led Hammonton with 17 points and Emma Peretti added 14.
Hamm. 11 11 11 12 - 45
OLMA 9 18 25 19 - 71
ICE HOCKEY
St. Augustine Prep 1,
Pope John XXIII 1
The Prep (1-5-2) salvaged a tie when Ryan Vaites scored with 6 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third period. The game was scoreless until Pope John's Scott Vanderhoff scored with 12:56 left to play, off an assist by Jake Stevens. St. Augustine goalie Matt Lynch had 30 saves.
