The Atlantic City High School football team makes its home debut Friday.

The Vikings (2-0) host Absegami (1-1) at 6 p.m. in one of the marquee games of week two of the high school football season.

Most West Jersey Football League and Shore Conference schools will begin divisional play this weekend.

What follows is a preview of the games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties:

West Jersey Football League

United Division Absegami (1-1) at

Atlantic City (2-0) 6 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons has thrown for 590 yards and six TDs. Vikings wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt has caught 12 passes for 314 yards and four TDs. Absegami will counter with quarterback Kendall Armstrong, who has thrown for 375 yards and six TDs. Atlantic City is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Oakcrest (1-1) at

Mainland Regional (2-0) 6 p.m. Friday

Mainland Regional is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Mustangs senior linebacker Hunter Watson has made 14 tackles, seven for losses. He also has two sacks. Oakcrest sophomore linebacker Donovan Linthicum has 24 tackles.

Egg Harbor Township (0-2)

at Bridgeton (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

New EHT coach Rob Davis seeks his first win. This is Bridgeton’s home opener. EHT Has won four straight against Bridgeton.

Independence Division

Cedar Creek (2-0)

at Ocean City (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Cedar Creek, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, comes off a 50-48 win over Absegami. Creek sophomore running back Aamir Dunbar has rushed for 308 yards this season. Senior linebacker Justin Castillo leads the defense with 21 tackles. Ocean City lost to Mainland Regional 35-0 last week. Running back Duke Guenther leads the Red Raiders.

Memorial Division

Hammonton (1-1)

at Highland Regional (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Hammonton will try to bounce back from last week’s 47-7 loss to Cherokee. Hammonton running back Kenny Smith has rushed for 275 yards and scored six TDs this season. Highland senior quarterback Connor Leary has thrown two TD passes this season.

American Division

Cherokee (2-0) at

St. Augustine (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday

This is The Press Game of the Week. St. Augustine is ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. Cherokee is ranked No. 8.

Millville (1-1) at

Williamstown (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Millville is ranked No. 2 in the Elite 11. Thunderbolts sophomore defensive end Jayden Jones has two sacks this season. Williamstown scored just seven points in its first two games.

Patriot Division

Buena Regional (0-1)

at Clayton (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Buena opened with a 54-13 loss to Gloucester. Clayton junior running back Demetris Williams has rushed for 300 yards and seven TDs this season.

Middle Township (2-0)

at Glassboro (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Middle Township hasn’t allowed a point this season. Running back Remri Rodriguez has rushed for 162 yards and two TDs this season. Glassboro opened with a 27-7 win over Burlington City as Amari Sabb ran for a TD and caught a TD pass.

Royal Division

Lower Cape May (1-1)

at Pennsville (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Lower tried to bounce back from a 26-21 loss to Clayton. Pennsville opened the season with a 49-6 win over Lindenwold as Sky Eppes ran for 114 yards and four TDs.

Pitman (0-1) at Cumberland (0-2)

6 p.m. Friday

This is Cumberland’s home opener. Pitman opened with a 14-13 loss to Schalick last Friday.

Horizon Division

Schalick (2-0) at Wildwood (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Wildwood won its first season opener since 2012 with a 28-21 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday. Warriors quarterback Junior Hans ran for TDs and threw for two scores. Schalick has won its two games by the combined total of four points.

Interdivision

St. Joseph Academy (0-2) at Holy Spirit (2-0)

6 p.m. Friday

This rivalry is dubbed “The Holy War.” St. Joe leads the series 16-9. The teams have met in the regular season, the playoffs and even state title games. Spirit running back Jahcere Ward has rushed for 248 yards and three TDs this season.

Salem (0-2) at Pleasantville (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Salem comes off a 34-0 loss to defending South Jersey Group III champion Camden. Sophomore quarterback Ahmad Jones has thrown two TD passes for Pleasantville.

Shore Conference

Freedom Division

Marlboro (1-0) at

Southern Regional (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Southern senior defensive end Armando Sanchez had eight tackles, four losses, and caught a TD pass in the Ram’s 21-0 win over Central Regional last Friday. Brayden Klein threw two TD passes as Marlboro opened with a 16-7 win over St. John Vianney last week.

Jackson Memorial (1-0)

at Lacey Township (0-2)

6:30 p.m. Friday Lacey quarterback Nick Maertens has thrown for 189 yards and two TDs and also run for a score this season. Jonah Glenn ran for 164 yards and a TD in Jackson’s 20-13 win over Manalapan last week.

Independence Division Barnegat (0-2) at

Brick Memorial (2-0) 6 p.m. Friday

Barnegat lost to Manchester Township 36-24 last week. Brick Memorial is averaging 36 points per game.

Liberty Division

Pinelands Regional (1-0)

at Neptune (1-0)

6:30 p.m. Friday Senior linebacker Devonte Bonds made 17 tackles in Pinelands’ 41-13 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach last week. Eddie Green scored three TDs as Neptune opened with a 26-6 win over Lakewood last week.