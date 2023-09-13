Molly Regulski finished with a match-high 17 assists to lead the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Jackson Memorial (1-2) in a Shore Conference A South Division match Wednesday.
The Rams (4-0) won by set scores of 25-12, 25-8.
Liliana Davis finished with eight service points and four aces for Southern, which is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Jordyn Hamlin added six kills and three digs. Jessica Smart had six kills and four service points. Emily Brunatti had seven service points and four digs. Leah Silva added seven service points.
Sydney Savage finished with a match-high eight digs for Jackson Memorial (1-2).
Our Lady of Mercy 2, Middle Twp. 0: The Villagers (3-0) won by set scores of 25-9, 25-18. Lara Barrasso led with seven aces to go with two kills for OLMA. Nicolette Linden added four assists. Khalia Lewis led with three kills. Christianna Figurelli had two digs and Sophia Sacco added two kills.
The Panthers fell to 1-3.
Girls tennis
Southern Reg. 5, Toms River East 0
Singles: Finley Gaskill d. Isabella Ciaravino 6-2, 6-4; Elise Bunce d. Katie Ditzel 7-5, 6-3; Lana Ross d. Isabella Merlino 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 10-5
Doubles: Victoria Castaldi and Lauren Mancine d. Kiran Kanuga and Sabrina Shi 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3); Olivia Strunk and Rylee Guerriero d. Libby Dickman and Makayla Milanak 6-2, 6-0
Records: Southern 1-1; Toms River East 0-2
Barnegat 4, Manchester Twp. 1
Singles: Sophia Vallerruden B d. Gabrielle Ashton 6-1, 6-0; Ella Rajcok MT d. Kayla Nichols 6-0, 6-4; Jillian Seno B d. Emily Johnson 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Catherine Ryan and Yasmeen Muhamman B d. Natasha Collinson and Toluwani Oyewale 6-3, 6-2; Ivy Lu and Hannah Manlulu B d. Clarissa Guthridge and Shonnette Samuel 6-0, 6-1
Records: Barnegat 4-0; Manchester 0-1
