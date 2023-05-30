Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HAMMONTON — Jake Lodgek sprinted to the mound for the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon.

“I was ready to finish it,” the Mainland Regional High School sophomore pitcher said. “I knew I was going to finish that game.”

Considering the way he was pitching, it was no wonder he felt that way.

Lodgek threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout as the ninth-seeded Mustangs beat fourth-seeded Hammonton 3-0 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal.

Lodgek called it the best game he has pitched in his high school career. He did not allow a hit for the first four innings and finished with six strikeouts.

“There’s no better feeling,” Lodgek said of the win. "I love it.”

The win continued Mainland’s surprising playoff success. The Mustangs (12-13) have won three straight road playoff games. Mainland will play at top-seeded Delsea Regional (20-6) for the sectional championship Friday afternoon.

“It was in us,” Lodgek said of the postseason success. “We just had to figure it out. We figured it out, and we have a lot of confidence in ourselves.”

The Mainland/Hammonton contest was one of the most anticipated as the South Jersey playoffs resumed Tuesday after a weekend break. This was the third time these Cape-Atlantic League American Division rivals met this season. They split the previous two meetings.

Mainland started fast Tuesday, scoring all of its runs in the first two innings.

Jack Haines (2 for 3) knocked in Christian Elliott with an single in the top of the first. Elliott (2 for 4 with two runs scored) and Joe Sheeran (2 for 4) each drove in runs with singles in the top of the second.

“Pitchers love an early lead,” Elliott said.

With a 3-0 lead after two innings, Lodgek simplified his approach. He said his curveball was shaky, so he relied on his fastball and pitched to contact.

“The breaking pitch has been his out pitch, and it just wasn’t there today,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “He commanded the fastball on the outer and inner half (of the plate). He pitched to contact. He just competed.”

Lodgek entered high school with the reputation of being a prospect to watch. He committed to the University of Miami before this season began. Despite some inconsistent outings, Lodgek has grown throughout the season, and the results are showing. In the playoffs, he is 2-0 with a 0.58 ERA and five hits allowed in 12 innings.

“I think when you put that college commitment next to his name, everybody expects the 15-year-old to be that every time out,” Kern said. “It’s difficult for him with those kind of lofty expectations. But over the last two to three weeks, we’ve challenged him and talked to him about being a leader and about taking a step because you’re an end-of-the-year sophomore heading toward being a junior now. He’s been fantastic.”

Lodgek isn’t the only playoff success story for Mainland. All the Mustangs seem to have a new baseball life.

Mainland’s playoff run recalls 2014, when the Mustangs began the playoffs with a 9-12 record but went on to win the state Group III title.

“I was telling the kids all year long the ability is there,” Kern said. “I love my lineup. I loved it all year even when we weren’t playing well, and we weren’t winning. It was just a matter of them seeing themselves be successful and having some confidence. They have it rolling now. Now we have to keep our temperament (even) as we keep advancing.”

Mainland Regional 120 000 0—3 9 1

Hammonton 000 000 0—0 3 1

2B—M: Haines

WP: Lodgek LP: Markart

PHOTOS Hammonton vs. Mainland in baseball playoffs