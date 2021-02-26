Sophia Pasquale, Fran Florio lead No. 4 Holy Spirit over Cedar Creek on Senior NIght

ABSECON – Sophia Pasquale says it’s the most natural thing in the world to pass the basketball to Fran Florio.
The Holy Spirit High School seniors have been playing together since their days at Assumption Regional Catholic School in Galloway Township.
“It’s second nature,” Pasquale said. “I see Fran open. I’ve been seeing her since eighth grade.”
On Friday night, Pasquale and Florio celebrated Senior Night by leading the Spartans to a 62-48 win over Cedar Creek. The Spartans are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.
Pasquale scored eight points and added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Florio had 10 steals and 11 points.
“That’s where we got our energy tonight,” Holy Spirit coach Tim Whitworth said. “Fran got a couple of steals. Soph made a couple of plays in transition. The younger kids feed off that. That’s the role of a senior, to show the way.”
Before the game, the Spartans held a ceremony to celebrate Pasquale’s and Florio’s careers. The two were presented with flowers and posed for pictures with their families. With COVID-19 looming over the season, neither Florio nor Pasquale was sure they would have a Senior Night this season. Pasquale started to cry during the ceremony.
“I’m a pretty emotional person,” she said. “I was crying on the way home from practice the other night. I really love my team. I think of them as family. I think of them as sisters.”
The Spartans (9-1) are one of this abbreviated season’s best stories. They have won eight straight. Spirit struggled in Whitworth’s first season, finishing 10-15 in 2019-20.
Spirit plays a fun style. The Spartans press full court and look to run at every opportunity.
“I think basketball should be fun,” Whitworth said. “I wish when I played a coach would let me play this way. I want us to get up and down. I want there to be a lot of possessions. I think it’s fun to watch. I don’t like to watch people walk the ball up the floor. I think this is more entertaining. Sometimes it looks ugly, but, hey, we live with the ugliness.”
It was a bit ugly for the Spartans in the first half Friday. But Pasquale and Florio helped the Spartans weather some adversity caused by foul trouble.
Florio stole the ball, made a layup, was fouled and sank the free throw with 14.5 seconds left in the second quarter to give Spirit a 23-20 halftime lead.
“I like that better than offense,” Florio said of causing havoc on defense.
Pasquale and Florio helped Spirit start the third quarter with a 6-0 run. Pasquale grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, and Florio converted another steal into a layup to give the Spartans a 29-20 lead with 6 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Spartans’ younger players took it from there. Sophomore guard Kira Murray scored nine of her 10 points in the second half. Freshman guard Hanna Watson (11 points) sank three 3-pointers in the second half.
Pasquale and Florio are the Spartans’ only seniors. This is Spirit’s first winning season since 2017-18. The program’s future is promising. Pasquale and Florio said they are proud of being a part of the turnaround and can’t wait to see what comes next.
“I love all these girls,” Pasquale said. “It’s going to be great to see how they develop in the future. I really think they’re going to develop into a great team, and I’ll be back to watch them.”
Cedar Creek 8 12 13 15 – 48
Holy Spirit 6 17 25 14 – 62
CK – Morgan 2, Nicolicchia 10, Hill 10, Gunnels 4, Cross 15, McColl 7
HS – Murphy 6, Murray 10, McLaughin 3, Florio 11, Pasquale 8, Watson 11, Bell 4, Cooke 7, Keaser 2
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.