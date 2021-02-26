Sophia Pasquale, Fran Florio lead No. 4 Holy Spirit over Cedar Creek on Senior NIght

ABSECON – Sophia Pasquale says it’s the most natural thing in the world to pass the basketball to Fran Florio.

The Holy Spirit High School seniors have been playing together since their days at Assumption Regional Catholic School in Galloway Township.

“It’s second nature,” Pasquale said. “I see Fran open. I’ve been seeing her since eighth grade.”

On Friday night, Pasquale and Florio celebrated Senior Night by leading the Spartans to a 62-48 win over Cedar Creek. The Spartans are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.

Pasquale scored eight points and added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Florio had 10 steals and 11 points.

“That’s where we got our energy tonight,” Holy Spirit coach Tim Whitworth said. “Fran got a couple of steals. Soph made a couple of plays in transition. The younger kids feed off that. That’s the role of a senior, to show the way.”

Before the game, the Spartans held a ceremony to celebrate Pasquale’s and Florio’s careers. The two were presented with flowers and posed for pictures with their families. With COVID-19 looming over the season, neither Florio nor Pasquale was sure they would have a Senior Night this season. Pasquale started to cry during the ceremony.