There’s something about historic track and field settings that motivates Sophia Curtis.
The Ocean City High School rising senior finished sixth in the triple jump at the U.S. Under-20 National Championships with a personal-best jump of 40 feet, 11.5 inches at Hayward Field in Oregon. Agur Dwal of the University of Oklahoma won with a leap of 42-2.75.
Hayward Field has been the site of numerous national championships and Olympic trials meets. Curtis’ previous personal best of 40-10.25 happened at the iconic Penn Relays Carnival at historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
🚨 Sophia Curtis jumped 40’11.50 to place 6th at the USA U20 championships at historic Hayward Field in Oregon!!She will be running the 400m Hurdles on Saturday 💪 @njmilesplit @coreyannan360 @OCNJSPORTS @ACPressMcGarry @usatf @milesplit pic.twitter.com/kA3nbT2upm— Ocean City Girls Track & Field (@oceancityTFXC) July 8, 2023
Friday's performance added to what has already been outstanding performance. Curtis won the two South Jersey Group III titles, three state Group III championships and the triple jump at the Meet of Champions.
She will compete in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Under-20 Championships on Saturday night.
