EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The high-intensity and physical rivalry between the St. Augustine Prep and Egg Harbor Township high school boys soccer team added another chapter Thursday.

Ryan Wieand scored in double overtime to lead the Hermits to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Eagles in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game and season opener for both teams. He scored off Justin Ceccanecchio’s corner kick in the 95th minute.

“It was a crazy game,” said Wieand, 17, of Upper Township, scored off a header. “A crazy ending to it. Every player on the field played hard. It was really good. My teammate, Justin Ceccanecchi, he played a great ball on the cross. I was just lucky to be there. But it was a team effort. I love my team. I love my guys.”

The first goal did not come until the 78th minute.

St. Augustine’s Sal Coppla scored off a corner kick by Ceccanecchi. About 25 seconds later, EHT sophomore Gio Bongiorno tied the game after the Hermits failed to clear the zone.

The game was played under the lights at EHT’s turf field with a large, raucous crowd.

“It’s pretty intense when you have a season opener against your biggest rival at home, at night under the lights in front of a big crowd,” Eagles coach Pete Lambert said. “These are the games you typically play late in October, like a playoff scenario or a CAL playoff. But why not? Why not two good teams get after it early?”

St. Augustine has a lot of returning players, while EHT is young. The Hermits, ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, won their first CAL Tournament title in 2022.

“We hung in there with a really good Prep team,” Lambert said. “We gave up a late goal in regulation, but we didn’t roll over. Some teams would roll over, but these kids got some fight in them. We do not quit, ever. For Gio, our young sophomore to step up like that, it doesn't get more exciting than that.”

EHT and St. Augustine have been in some thrilling matchups over the last few seasons. Last year, the two split their regular-season meetings with the Hermits winning 2-0 and the Eagles 1-0. In the CAL Tournament semifinals, St. Augustine beat the Eagles in penalty kicks after playing to a scoreless tie. In 2021, the Hermits defeated EHT in the regular season but lost to the Eagles in the CAL semifinals.

The Hermits will host the Eagles at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

“We loved to start the season this way,” Wienard said. “EHT is a great team. They have great players. I know a few of them. They are really good. I really respect them. They are just overall great. I think, overall, we just wanted it more. We just wanted to win. We wanted the (season) opener to boost our confidence. Overall, I think the whole team did really well.”

On Thursday, St. Augustine outshot EHT 13-6. The Hermits had a few opportunities in the game, like off a header in the ninth minute and twice in the second overtime. The Eagles put together a scoring chance late in the first half, but the shot just went wide.

Mason Taylor made three saves for the Hermits. Aaron Meslin made two.

It was also the first win for new Hermits coach Justin Abbey.

“It’s an amazing feeling. The guys did everything I asked,” Abbey said. “It was one of those nights where we could have had the game in hand a little bit. I thought we had the better of the changes, but it wasn’t going in. We finally got one and to see them come back, I was like, ‘’OK.’ But the kids showed championship heart and I’m super proud of them. That’s the kind of game that shows the resolve we have.”

EHT goaltender Jon Alicea made his first career varsity start Thursday. He made 10 saves, some diving to prevent Hermits goals. He faced a strong St. Augustine attack, and “he was unbelievable,” Lambert said. He also praised the defense.

“But unfortunately two corners, two goals,” said Lambert, adding the Eagles practice defending those. “We will learn from it. A lot of our young guys played and got minutes against one of the best teams in South Jersey.”

Hydration was an issue for both teams in the early-season heat as some players on both sides cramped up, but otherwise each team showed incredible endurance.

“Prep is a good team and we will see them again,” Lambert said. “But there is not a more exciting or better way to kick off our season. First game of the year, we are not too disappointed with it.”

Abbey called EHT-St.Augustine matchups “a classic game” to watch.

“I think anyone who was watching tonight got their money’s worth,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep that momentum and roll right into Saturday’s game (against Ocean City). We are off to a really good start. The first one is a W, and itss important to get that win.”

EHT will play Cherry Hill West on Saturday and Ocean City City on Tuesday, two big games.

“I’d rather start our season that way,” Lambert said.