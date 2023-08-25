CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After winning division titles the last two years, the Middle Township High School girls soccer team will be challenged this season.

The Panthers have moved to the Cape-Atlantic League American Division and will play tough opponents such as Mainland Regional (11-4-2 in 2022) and Ocean City (15-0-4) twice. Hammonton, Egg Harbor Township, Millville and Vineland also compete in the division. Middle finished 12-4 last season, 13-6-1 in 2021.

Middle, which captured the CAL United Division in 2021 and the National Division in 2022, are in enrollment Group II. The rest of their divisional opponents are in the bigger Groups III or IV. The Panthers lost some of their top players to graduation, including CC DiMauro, who scored 50-plus goals in her high school career, but they aim to do well in a bigger division.

And Middle has the talent to have another successful season.

The Panthers open their season at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Hammonton.

“We are going to have to rely on some underclassmen, and we have a group of freshmen who will get a lot of playing time,” coach Mike Hickman said. “Obviously, playing against those types of programs that are coached very well — every one of those teams — they are all really good teams, and you have to be ready to play them.”

Twins Olivia and Sophia Sgrignioli, Brooke Nabb, Kayleigh Sanchez Kate Grier and Gracie Repici are some key returning players. Olivia was a first-team Press All-Star, and Sophia received an honorable mention. Repici had the third-most goals and fourth-most points for Middle in 2022.

Middle also features some newcomers, including sisters Madison and McKenzie Palek, who are standouts on the girls basketball team. McKenzie will be the Panthers’ goaltender. Ang Lorenzo was the goalie in 2022 but will transition to defender this season. Lorenzo earned an honorable mention last year. McKenzie has great hands in net and should become better as the season unfolds.

The underclassmen just have to get caught up, Hickman added. “It’s going to take us some time to jell,” he said.

But with six seniors, the leadership is there.

“We are in a harder division,” said Olivia Sgrignioli, a senior who finished second on the Panthers in goals (15), assists (11) and points (41) last season,” so that just means we have to push more and give 100%. And we are getting a bunch of freshmen in and making an impact on our team. So we just have to hope for the best and make sure everyone gives their 100% and we push it until the end.”

Middle also graduated Eva DiMitrov, Maddyn McAnaney, and McKenna Gregory. However, Izzy Miller, Gab Oliver, Parker Milstead and Ainsley Frederick are new players who are expected to step up and replace that lost talent.

Creating a stronger bond with the newcomers on the team is something the returners and upperclassmen want to do before the season starts, Sgrignioli said, along with giving the freshmen players more confidence.

“We have girls who are returning who played last year, so we are good. We play the same and are a good team,” Sgrignioli said. “Everyone is nice to each other. We are going to be good.

“I want to win most of our games and be like a family with everyone and make sure we are all working together and win our division” Sgrignioli said of her senior expectations. “I just want us to work our best and push each other and just give it our all. It’s my senior year, so I want to go out with a bang.”

Last year, Middle made the CAL Tournament semifinals and South Jersey Group II quarterfinal. The Panthers also made the sectional quarterfinal in 2021. The Panthers are buying-in and want to win, scrimmaging against tough teams like Lenape, Paul VI and GCIT.

That, along with a challenging regular-season schedule, should prepare Middle for the sectional playoffs with programs such as Haddonfield, Sterling, West Deptford and Seneca.

“We want to play those schools to get our program better and our kids better,” Hickman said. “We want to play the best. You have to be battle-tested to play those teams. We are going to have to be ready to play at that level.”

GALLERY: Middle Township High School girls soccer prepares for upcoming season