Matthew Sarfo scored in the 78th minute to lead the Pinelands Regional High School to a 1-0 victory over Brick Township in a Shore Conference B South Division game Wednesday.

Jake Miller made six saves for the Wildcats (2-2). Brick Township fell to 0-2.

Wildwood 2, Overbrook 1: Kelan Miller scored off an assist from Alexander Palomec in the second quarter to give the Warriors (3-1) a 1-0 lead. Overbrook's David Ayala-Rivas tied the score, but the Warriors' Daniele Sanzone scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Gavin Burns. Broc Denke made seven saves for Wildwood. John Morgan made six for Overbrook (1-2).

Southern Reg. 1, Toms River South 1, 2OT: Southern Regional and Toms River South played to a 1-1 tie. The Rams (1-0-2) had a scoreless tie with Hammonton on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Southern's Matthew Hoosack scored in the 12th minute to give his team an early 1-0 lead. Toms River South's Kenny Caruso scored in the 29th minute to cap the scoring.

Toms River South is 1-0-1.

Cape May Tech 3, Holy Spirit 0: Max Beall, Bryson Keating-Horin and Aiden Wolford scored for the Hawks (1-0), who led 1-0 at halftime. Keating-Horin and Wilson each had an assist. For the Spartans (0-2), Matt Pinto made two saves.

No. 7 Hammonton 6, Triton Reg. 0: Jerry Bautista Galvez scored twice and added an assist for the Blue Devils (2-0-1). Marco Schiano scored twice, and Isaac Fishman and Jaxon Miller each scored once. JT Waddell added two assists, and Daniel Trindle and Matt Gehres each had one. Lucas Iuluicci made three saves.

Ashton Briggs made nine for Triton (1-2).

Cumberland Reg. 4, GCIT 2: DJ Mosley and Justen Pace each scored twice for the Colts (1-1). Emmanuel Tlatelpa finished with three assists, Jesus Ramirez had one. Ryan Griner made six saves.

For Gloucester Tech (1-3), Liam Wiggins and Daniel Sheets scored. Anthony Saggese made nine saves.

Girls soccer

GCIT 6, Cumberland Reg. 1: Amanda Pepe scored twice for Gloucester Tech (3-1). Brooke Vogel had two assists and one goal. Paige Thistle made three saves. For the Colts (1-2). Nicole Tarquinio scored. Gianna Capelli made 12 saves.