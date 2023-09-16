Marissa Flores scored two goals to lead the Lacey Township High School girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Southern Regional in a Shore Conference interdivision game Saturday.

Natalie McGovern and Reece Paget each scored once and added an assist for the Lions (3-2). Ava Forde had an assist. Lorynn Leporino made six saves to earn the win. Ava Schmidt made four.

Ella DeSimone made 13 saves for the Rams (0-3).

No. 8 Mainland Reg. 0, Cedar Creek 0: Genevieve Morrison made five saves for the Mustangs (0-3-2), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Natalie Eifert made 18 for the Pirates (1-2-1). Mainland outshot Cedar Creek 25-8.

No. 4 Ocean City 8, Deptford 0: Mckenna Chisholm cored three and added two assist for the Red Raiders (3-0). Jaida Dooley scored two and added an assist. Brooke Liebrand finished with four assists, and Naomi Nnewihe had two goals. Kati Maxwell scored once. Anna McCabe made two saves, Kaia Ray one.

Joella Huertas made 10 for Deptford (1-4).

Barnegat 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Jayla Duff scored and had an assist for the Bengals (3-2). Kylei Grant scored once, and Sydney Collins added an assist. Camryn Gartner made five saves. For the Caper Tigers (4-1), Sianna King scored.

Boys soccer

No. 8 St. Augustine 4, Paul VI 0: Justin Ceccanecchio scored twice for the Hermits (5-0). Alex Clark and Drew Davis each scored once. Nikolas Quintavalle made nine saves for the Eagles (2-1-1).

Southern Reg. 6, Red Bank Reg. 1: Aidan Donnelly scored twice and added two assists for the Rams (2-0-2). Matthew Hoosack scoed twice. Nicholas Prosperi and Brody Reynolds each scored once. Alex Salvo scored for Red Bank Regional (2-3).

Cumberland Reg. 2, Highland Reg. 2, 1OT: The Colts (1-2-1) and Highland (0-2-1) played to a 2-2 tie. The game ended in the first overtime due to parents fighting, which caused the referees to end the game early.

For Cumberland, Emmanuel Tlatelpa scored and had am assist. Steven Huerta scored once, and Justen Pace added an assist. Ryan Griner made seven saves. Trenton Holmes and Jason Collier scored for Highland (0-2-1). Logan Gallo made 12 saves.

West Deptford 5, Middle Twp. 0: Nick Hartman scored twice for West Deptford (4-0). Mason Quinton scored once and added an assist. Troy Dreger and Ray Senatore each scored once. Miles Stafford made nine saves for the Panthers 2-2-1.

Buena Reg. 2, Schalick 1 (from Friday): Matthew Lillia and Keven Cuadrado scored for the Chiefs (2-1), who led 1-0 at halftime. Jake Harris and Josue Cuadrado-Collazo each added an assist. Nico Crescitelli made 13 saves. Schalick fell to 4-1.

Field hockey

Barnegat 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Alyson Sojak scored and added an assist for the Bengals (2-3). Ryanna Kennedy scored in the third quarter to cap the scoring. Emalie Menegus made five saves. For the Caper Tigers (2-2), Brianna Loper scored off an assist from Madison Nuttal to tie the game at 1-1. Cheyenne Hamby made 11 saves.

Gateway Reg. 7, Absegami 2: Bella Fini scored three for Gateway (2-2). Angie Zagone finished with three assists and two goals. Gabby Gasis and Lauren Murphy each scored once. Amelia Aungst-Flick made two saves.

Sarah Reina and Sarah Glass each scored and had an assist for the Braves (0-3). Olivia Wade made 15 saves. Gateway led 3-2 at halftime.

Football

Winslow Township 63, St. Joseph Academy 14: This was a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game Saturday.

Early in the first quarter, Ismael Cotto made an interception and ran 18 yards to the end zone to give the Wildcats (0-4) a 7-0 lead. The Eagles (3-1) responded quick and led 49-7 at halftime. St. Joseph would not score until the fourth quarter when Anthony Salamone threw a 10-yard pass to Cotto. ​