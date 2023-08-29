HAMMONTON — JT Waddell aims to make memories this soccer season.

“I want to leave with a championship,” the Hammonton High School senior midfielder said.

Waddell and many of the other returning seniors and juniors on the Blue Devils just came up short of at least one championship the last two falls. In 2021 and 2022, Hammonton lost close games in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

Last season, the Blue Devils finished 13-7-3, having lost 3-1 to St. Augustine Prep in the conference final and 3-1 to eventual champion Cherry Hill West in the sectional semifinals. Both were competitive games. In 2021, Hammonton went 17-6 and lost 3-2 to Egg Harbor Township in the CAL final.

With returning talent, the Blue Devils should have continued success.

“We are expecting to win something,” said Waddell, who was a first-team Press All-Star last year. “We are going for it all. We are going to try to win whatever we can. The team is looking really strong. We are going to be good. I’m looking forward to it a lot. It’s good to be back.”

The question going in for Hammonton is whether or not it can make it back to the CAL Tournament final for the third straight season and finally bring home the title.

Hammonton opens the season at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at ACIT.

“That’s not what our thought process is right now,” coach Steve Adirzone said about reaching the CAL Tournament final. “It will be awesome if we get to that part of the year and get selected for that tournament, but right now we are just getting ready for that ACIT game.

“When that time comes for that tournament, hopefully we have some things straightened out because it would be awesome. The last two years we made it to the finals and unfortunately came up short.”

But players who were on the Blue Devils the last two seasons and endured losing in the conference championship and sectional semifinals are experienced and know what it takes to win. That group includes seniors Waddell, Marco Schiano, Declan Lamon and Rolison Turpin and juniors Matt Smith, Luke Griscom, Jaxon Miller, Caden Humphries, Isaac Fishman, Anthony Bova, Matt Gehres and Christian Romeo,

“They got the taste for it, and I hear their conversations,” Adirzone said. “They talk about it.”

Last season, Waddell tied for the team lead in assists (12) and had the second-most points (24) on the Blue Devils. Marco Schiano contributed eight goals and three assists for 19 points, fourth most on the team. Lamon and Turpin were top defenders and are expected to anchor the unit again this season.

Some players will take on new positions “for need purposes,” Adirzone said. Hammonton graduated some key players, including 2022 Press Player of the Year Carter Bailey, who led the Blue Devils in goals and tied Waddell in assists, and second-team All-Star Gavin West.

“We are definitely still going to put a competitive product on the field,” Adirzone said.

Hammonton will compete in the CAL American Division with EHT (14-5-1 in 2022), St. Augustine, (11-7-3), Ocean City (12-4-1), Vineland (7-7-5), Millville (10-6) and ACIT (4-12-1). Last season, Hammonton and ACIT tied for first place. Along with a tough division schedule, Hammonton’s nonconference opponents include West Deptford (14-6-1), Southern Regional (9-6) and Seneca (10-7-2).

“We can only look at the schedule and prepare for who is on there,” Adirzone said. “The schedule is challenging. We know it’s challenging. We will just try to compete as best as we can going forward.”

But Adirzone likes that competition.

“I think it gets our players in the mindset that every day is going to be a battle so when we get to the postseason, our players already have that level of play because our regular-season schedule is such a grind,” he said.

If the Blue Devils can remain healthy, they can be successful against those opponents, Waddell said.

“The schedule is really tough, but I feel we just have to take it one game at a time,” the 17-year-old from Hammonton said.

Waddell added the Blue Devils’ bond is stronger than it was last season, which will be a strength. He wants to continue building that chemistry before the season starts and finalizing position assignments.

For Adirzone, a strength would be having four senior starters with three or four years of experience at the varsity level and in the postseason and tournaments, such as the South Jersey Coaches Cup that Hammonton was selected for in 2022.

“We just have to work on getting everybody in a place that gives our chance the best chance to win,” Adirzone said. “That’s what we are trying to figure out right now.”

