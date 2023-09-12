Angela Kaskabas scored teo goals to lead the Vineland High School girls soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

Ashlynn Newton added two assists for the Fighting Clan (1-0). Amanda Nemeth and Sophia Stockbridge each had an assist. Lilliana Lopez made two saves.

Taylar Knoop scored off an assist from Taylor Whitby for Millville (0-2). Amelia Holmes made five saves.

Hammonton 3, Wildwood Catholic 0: Ashlyn Silvesti scored twice for visiting Hammonton (2-0), and Catalina Caputi added one.

Reilyn Carr added one assist, and Juliana Dogostino made 10 saves for the shutout.

Wildwood Catholic fell to 0-2.

Holy Spirit 3, Cedar Creek 0: Sabrina Little scored once and added an assist for the Spartans (3-0).

Megan Kane and Jordan Finnerty each scored once.

The Pirates (0-2) trailed 2-0 at halftime.

ACIT 7, Atlantic City 2: Nataly Trinidad scored four for the Red Hawks (1-1), who returned several key players from injury.

Genesis Alvarez scored three. Sydney Price made three saves.

Tiffany Mata scored twice for Atlantic City (0-1). Julia Macigliano made 16 saves.

No. 4 Ocean City 6, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Naomi Nnewihe scored three for the Red Raiders (2-0), who are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Ashley Rhodes, Jaida Dooley and Mckenna Chisholm each had a goal and an assist. Shaela Gannon, Zoey Lappin and Katie Maxwell each had an assist. Kaia Ray and Anna McCabe each had an assist.

The Eagles fell to 1-1.

Barnegat 5, Pinelands Reg. 0: Kaitlin Lutcza scored two goals for host Barnegat, and Elizabeth Medina, Kallie Kawka and Kaia Lorentz each added a goal.

Jayla Duff, Sydney Collins and Kylei Grant had assists. Jamie White and Camryn Gartner shared time in goal for the Bengals (2-1) and both had three saves.

Pinelands dropped to 0-3.

Lower Cape May Reg. 9, Pleasantville 1: Sianna King scored three and added an assist for the Caper Tigers (3-0).

Julia Deignan added two assists and scored once. Isabella Lund had a goal and an assist. Katelynn Bailey, Ella Osmundsen, Tessa Hueber and Doaa Mohamed each scored once. Braelyn Brant and Isabelle Hristov each had an assist. Meredith Lutjen made four saves.

Darexy Monroy scored for the Greyhounds (0-2). Janderlys Reyes made five saves,

Brick Memorial 6, Southern Reg. 0: Mia Caruso led visiting Brick (2-1) with two goals, and Gabby Hernandez had a goal and an assist.

Ella DeSimone (eight saves) and Carly Golderer (four saves) shared time in goal for Southern (0-1).

Atlantic Christian 2, Pilgrim Academy 0: Kalee Tardif scored off an assist from Bella Santos to give Atlantic Christian a 1-0 lead.

Sophia Johnson scored off a free kick. Goaltender Taylor Sutton earned the shutout.