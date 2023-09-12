CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE— Like most siblings, Olivia and Sofia Sgrignioli do not always get along.

“Off the field, we are not too good with each other. We fight a lot, but when we come to the field, we know how to play,” Olivia Sgrignioli said.

The senior twins each scored in the final minutes to lead the Middle Township High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 comeback victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

The Mustangs (0-3) and the Panthers (2-0) played strong defense, and their midfielders and defenders took away scoring opportunities by blocking shots and intercepting passes. Each team finished with six shots on net.

After a scoreless and highly defensive opening half, Mainland senior Lynn McLaughlin scored the game's first goal off an assist from Lani Ford in the 49th minute. Mainland remained in control until about the final 15 minutes, when Middle started getting off more shots.

Olivia scored in the 73rd minute to tie it, and then Sofia scored off an assist from her sister in the 76th minute to cap the scoring and lead the Panthers to an important divisional win.

“She calls for the ball all the time, and I believe she can score, so I just gave her the ball and she got it done,” Olivia said of her game-winning assist.

Sofia called their winning connection “a twin thing.”

“It kind of helps the chemistry to connect passes,” she said. “We know how to talk to each other in the right and wrong tones. We just make it work and get the job done.”

The Panthers wanted to play defensive and be patient, Sofia said.

“If we rush, we make mistakes, so we just waited for the right moments, even if it was in the last minutes,” she added.

The Mustangs had a chance to extend their 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute, but a shot hit the post. As time was winding down, Olivia said, she was nervous and “had butterflies” thinking about potentially losing and being upset for the rest of Tuesday night. Izzy Miller assist on Olivia's goal.

Mainland's Genevieve Morrison made 12 saves. Middle's McKenzie Palek made nine.

“I’m the striker, I knew I had to get it done,” Olivia said. “I wanted everyone to be happy.”

And that swung all the momentum to Middle.

“It’s so big,” Olivia said. “Mainland has been our rival for like three years now. Our warmups were not as good, so I knew we weren’t going to come out strong. I knew that if one person clicked, then we all just would start to come together.”

Olivia was a first-team Press All-Star in 2022

"Liv works," Middle coach Mike Hickman said. "She is one of our leaders. We go when she goes. We use her in the (midfield) and as forward."

Middle and Mainland have been in close games over the last few seasons, but the Panthers had not defeated Mainland in four years. So, defeating the Mustangs was something the twins wanted to do during their senior seasons.

“It’s huge. We have been working since my freshman year to beat Mainland,” Sofia said. “This is the first year we really worked for it, and it paid off.”

"Listen, we didn't get much for almost the first 60 minutes," Hickman said. "They have a solid back line. But we worked hard on our back line, too. We got tired a little bit, and we got a little disorganized. But we have three seniors back there, and we talked at halftime and they put things together. But Mainland is well-coached. Always have been. We play close games."

Mainland lost 1-0 to Egg Harbor Township to open the season and 4-0 to Ocean City on Saturday. Mainland's defense has played well in all three of its games, and Tuesday the offense scored its first goal of the fall. Middle only had three shots on net until the final 15 minutes.

"The old saying (is) it's an 80-minute game," Mainland coach Chris Meade said. "For 73 minutes we outplayed them 1-0, and you have to finish. We have to be tougher, not just physically but also being mentally tough and making sure we are finishing things. We had some decent runs (Tuesday). We didn't finish a couple we could have.

"At one point, I felt like we had a decent control of the game in the midfield. We just did not finish. We can't have breakdowns like that, especially at the end of the game."

Middle will play at Mainland on Oct. 2. Also in the American Division are fourth-ranked Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township. The division is tough, so Tuesday's victory could go a long way for Middle.

"There (are) no 'gimmes' in this division," Hickman said. "We are going to have to scratch and claw to try to keep close with a lot of these teams. We are going to do our best."